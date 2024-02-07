A crash has closed SH26 between Paeroa and Te Aroha.

State Highway 26 is closed at Tirohia between Paeroa and Te Aroha after a serious crash.

Police said the crash was around 4.35pm and one person was in a critical condition. The crash involved two vehicles.

Traffic management was in place and the Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.

In a 7pm update NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the road was still closed.

Northbound vehicles could detour left on to Paeroa-Tahuna Rd, right on to Awaiti Rd, right on to SH2, then left to continue on SH26. The reverse route applied for southbound vehicles.

This route was not suitable for 50MAX vehicles and over.

Earlier today two people were taken to hospital after a crash near Matamata.

A police spokesman said the two-vehicle accident happened on SH29, near the intersection with Hopkins Rd, shortly after 8am.

