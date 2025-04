A motorcyclist crashed on Tirau Rd at Karapiro just after midnight and the road was closed.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A motorcyclist crashed on Tirau Rd at Karapiro just after midnight and the road was closed.

A person is in a serious condition following a crash in Waikato early this morning.

A motorcyclist crashed on Tirau Rd at Karapiro just after midnight and the road was closed, police said.

The injured person was taken to Waikato Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and police are investigating the cause of the crash.