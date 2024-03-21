Voyager 2023 media awards
Waikato crash: Huntly road closed after vehicle hits power pole

Waikato Herald
The intersection of Hakarimata Rd and Kauri Ln. Photo / Google

A least one person was injured when their vehicle hit a power pole in Huntly on Thursday afternoon.

The incident, at the intersection of Hakarimata Rd and Kauri Ln, brought down power lines and closed the road, Waikato Police said.

There were minor to moderate injuries police said.

Meanwhile, State Highway 27 at Te Puninga north of Morrinsville has reopened after being closed following an early morning truck crash yesterday.

Police said they were notified at 4.25am that a truck and trailer unit had crashed, between Manhire Rd and Horrell Rd.

The driver suffered moderate injuries.

The truck was carrying a large quantity of vegetables, which spilled onto the road.


