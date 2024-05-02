Competition leading points scorer Wharenui Hāwera kicks for touch in Hamilton Marist's victory over Hamilton Old Boys at Fred Jones Park. Photo / Waikato Rugby

The Waikato Club Rugby men’s premiership is headlined with several quality matches this weekend including a 2023 finals rematch between Hautapu and Hamilton Marist in Cambridge.

The University of Waikato Rugby Club and Ōtorohanga will have a top-four battle, while old foes Hamilton Old Boys host across-the-road rivals Fraser Tech.

A fascinating match awaits in the women’s premiership where third-place Hamilton Old Boys Huskies host fourth-placed University while top-of-the-table Melville host second place Ōtorohanga.

The Under 85kg showdown comes when third-place Hamilton Marist host second-place Melville at Marist Park where both teams will have their eyes fixed on second place on the ladder behind Morrinsville Sports.

Waikato Draught Men’s Premiership

A match-up for the ages awaits at Memorial Park in Cambridge come Saturday afternoon. 2023 finalists go head-to-head for the first time since that finale to end the 2023 season.

Defending champions Hautapu welcome top-of-the-table Hamilton Marist in a first v third match-up between two unbeaten sides in 2024.

Competition leading points scorer Whārenui Hawera will need to be on point to guide his side around the park to ensure Hamilton Marist remain top of the charts by Saturday evening.

Hautapu will have big plans to ensure they can be undefeated and consign more agony to Hamilton Marist for the second successive visit to Memorial Park.

In the weekend’s other action, University welcome Ōtorohanga – the other two sides currently inside the top four.

University have found some good form over recent weeks – going down to Hautapu by four a fortnight ago and putting 50 points on Morrinsville last weekend.

Ōtorohanga will come to town confident following a big win at home and will bring with them plenty of support.

Hamilton Old Boys, currently sixth on the ladder, will host Fraser Tech, currently ninth, in a huge match for both teams at Fred Jones Park.

Midway through the first round and both sides currently sit with one win from four starts – a win will enhance top-five aspirations, while a loss will make things challenging heading into the back half of the round.

Morrinsville Sports welcome Te Awamutu Sports to town.

Currently winless Morrinsville have shown glimpses of what they could be in 2024, while Te Awamutu Sports have dropped matches the last two weekends - the home side will think they are in with a sniff this weekend.

United Matamata Sports are back home again at Bedford Park – this weekend hosting Melville.

Like Old Boys and Fraser Tech, Matamata and Melville are desperate for a win while a loss will likely confirm a place in the Championship for round two.

Waitomo Group Women’s Premiership and Championship

Top of the table Melville welcomes second place Ōtorohanga to Collins Road Saturday afternoon. Melville – who are yet to drop a game in 2024, will be full of confidence and will be eager to keep their firm grip on the top spot.

Ōtorohanga head to town off the back of a strong win at home last weekend where an upset over the home side will see them potentially join Melville in the top spot.

In the other premiership match, Hamilton Old Boys Huskiez who currently sit in the unfamiliar spot of third on the ladder, will host fourth-placed University at Willoughby Park.

The Huskiez will be chasing their third win which will see them maintain pace with Melville and potentially join Ōtorohanga if they can cause a boilover at Collins Road.

The Women’s Championship kicks off Friday evening when Taupiri host Pirongia under lights at Murphy Lane in what will be their first night game of 2024. Currently seventh and eighth on the ladder, both sides are chasing a win to bump them up the ladder and a perfect opportunity for Pirongia to get their win of the season.

Suburbs host Putāruru in the other local match – both sides are currently undefeated in 2024.

Putāruru are three from three, while Suburbs have only had two completed matches with two quality wins to their name. The final match-up is Waitete hosting Hauraki North in Te Kūiti on Saturday afternoon.

Division One

In Division One there is only one undefeated side in 2024 as Hinuera’s centenary weekend win over Putāruru sees them the only side yet to taste defeat this season.

This weekend Hinuera host Kereone at Wealleans Park where they will be hoping there are no Centenary hangovers and make it five from five to start 2024.

Second place Putāruru make the trip across to Ōhaupō hoping to get back in the winner’s circle and maintain pace with Hinuera.

Other matchups see Suburbs host Taupiri at Flagstaff Park, Southern United welcome Te Rapa and Pirongia host Frankton with Leamington enjoying the weekend off with the bye.

Colts

Some quality matchups await in the Colts competition this weekend. Top of the table Hamilton Marist host Hamilton Old Boys who currently sit third right on the heels of the Marist men.

Second-placed Thames Valley United make the trip across to Pirongia with a big day planned there with their three men’s teams at home, Morrinsville Sports host Suburbs in a big match for those two clubs – both currently sitting in the bottom half of the ladder, but a win will move either side up the standings.

Hautapu host University to kick off an action packed afternoon at Memorial Park while Fraser Tech travel to Hinuera and Leamington road trip across to Bedford Park in Matamata.

Under 85kg

Top side Morrinsville Sports host King Country-based Kio Kio United Cattle Dogs at Campbell Park in Morrinsville Saturday afternoon in what is a first v sixth showdown.

Morrinsville Sports are flying in 2024, opening their season with three wins from three starts and continuing where they left off in 2023.

A big win last weekend on the road against Hamilton Marist see them back home in front of their faithful supporters where the home crowd will be expecting a big win.

Leamington host Fraser Tech in Cambridge in what has been a different start to 2024 for these two sides compared to Morrinsville, with only one win between them.

Fraser Tech will be chasing a second win of the season which could potentially see them into third on the ladder depending on how other fixtures play out.

The final match of the weekend is Hamilton Marist – currently third on the ladder - hosting second-placed Melville.

A win for either side will see them into second spot chasing the tails of Morrinsville Sports but will hold them in good stead into the back half of their first round.

Marist went down last weekend at home for the first time in 2024, while Melville’s only blemish in 2024 was their opening round draw to Fraser Tech.