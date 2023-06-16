Hautapu’s Waisake Salabia crosses the line for one of three against Te Awamutu last weekend. Photo / Matt Gould

Another Saturday round of club rugby is upon us – this week a slightly different look to previous Saturdays. Women’s club rugby has wrapped up for 2023 and the Under 85kg competition has a week off for the National Club Competition. Leaving us with boys’, senior men’s and colts competitions.

In the Waikato Draught Breweries Shield - top-of-the-table Hamilton Marist have the weekend off for their bye. They will fall below Hamilton Old Boys and Hautapu following their matches leaving just Ōtorohanga and Te Awamutu Sports with byes in that group.

This weekend Hautapu travel to face Ōtorohanga at Island Reserve in what will likely be their last home match of the 2023 season. Ōtorohanga come off a loss to Hamilton Marist last weekend but showed they are a quality side through the middle 50 minutes, while Hautapu make their first road trip of the second round.

Hamilton Old Boys make a return following their bye last weekend with a road trip to Te Awamutu. Hamilton Old Boys started the second round in fine form with a strong win over Hamilton Marist while Te Awamutu Sports will be looking forward to getting back home for back-to-back home games to end the season. The TA men will be looking to bounce back after a tough loss last week to Hautapu in Cambridge. Back in April, Hamilton Old Boys were too strong for Te Awamutu Sports in Hamilton winning 17-5, this weekend can the TA men respond with a quality home performance of their own?

The Lone Star Championship sees Melville host Morrinsville Sports at Collins Rd, while Fraser Tech are back home for their last home game of the round before play-offs hosting University. Melville are coming off the back of arguably an upset last weekend beating University 17-15 – their first win since the start of April, while Morrinsville Sports are coming off the back of well-needed rest from their bye week. A win to Melville at home will all but secure them a spot in the playoffs while Morrinsville Sports will be eager for a W to put the squeeze on the ladder.

Fraser Tech are home after a tough road win last week over United Matamata Sports and will now host University. University had their first game last weekend hosting Melville and are playing catch-up with that early defeat. They will be looking to get back on the horse and put the Fraser Tech side under a bit of pressure and get a much-needed win to get back in the mix for play-offs. United Matamata Sports rest up this weekend with a bye.

Te Awamutu Sports cross the line in round two action against Hautapu last weekend. Photo / Te Awamutu Sports

The Division 1 Mooloo Shield moves into their second week. Ōhaupō are back home hosting top-of-the-table Leamington. Leamington have led the way in 2023 and will pose a tough challenge for the Ōhaupō side which is looking to bounce back from a week one defeat to Southern United. It was only a matter of weeks ago these sides went head-to-head when Leamington were too strong winning 44-14.

The other match-up in the Mooloo Shield is just down the road where Pirongia host Putāruru. Putāruru are coming off a bye in week one while Pirongia will look to bounce back from their defeat to Leamington. This weekend sees a rematch at the same venue from a month ago where Putāruru got up 15-14 in the mud and persistent rain – fingers crossed that tomorrow provides a better surface for some expansive running rugby.

The Division 1 Championship has Frankton heading back out to Hinuera where four weeks ago they upset the home team and their faithful fans. Hinuera, like Putāruru, are coming off the back of a week one bye so will be eager to get into second-round action. Frankton are coming off a tough defeat to Suburbs last weekend. It is a big weekend for both sides to get their second round on track hunting for their first wins of round two.

Suburbs and Te Rapa go head-to-head with the extra incentive of playing for the Rhineck Cup. Te Rapa currently holds onto that following their victory over Suburbs on April 1 in a tight 13-3 win which was played out on a wet and windy afternoon at St Andrew’s Park.

Pirongia Colts watch on as their side does battle against Hamilton Marist in Week 10 action at Marist Park. Photo / Julie Gibson

There is plenty to play for all the Division 1 sides as they go straight into a 1v2 final rather than semi-finals leaving all sides very little room for unexpected defeats.

The Colts Competition heads into week 11 of 15 with Hamilton Marist and Hamilton Old Boys remaining undefeated. Hautapu and Morrinsville Sports are comfortably sitting well inside the top four ahead of the chasing University and Thames Valley United in fifth and sixth.

Hamilton Old Boys are back home after a strong win on the road last week over Hautapu hosting the University boys. Hamilton Marist travel out to Cambridge to play 10th place Leamington while fellow Cambridge side Hautapu host Southern United over the bridge at Memorial Park.

Suburbs host the young men from Waitete to wrap up a club day at Flagstaff Park and will be looking to bounce back after a tough defeat last weekend on the road to Morrinsville Sports.

Meanwhile, Morrinsville makes the trip across the Waikato to take on Pirongia for another big day at their club with all teams playing at home. Pirongia, who sit 11th on the ladder, have shown glimpses of form throughout the season and on their day can put these higher-ranked sides under pressure. Will tomorrow be their day?

Wrapping up the weekend is Hamilton Boys’ High back at home against Matamata and Hinuera hosting Te Awamutu Sports. Hamilton Boys’ High and United Matamata are both currently sitting on three wins apiece so all signs point to what could be a tight encounter.

Likewise in Hinuera, where the home side currently has four wins to their name, the travelling Te Awamutu Sports has three so both teams will have plenty to play for as they will be looking to make a late push up the ladder heading into play-offs.