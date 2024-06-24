Southern United sit atop the Division 1 Mooloo Shield standings. Photo / Jesse Wood

Waikato Club Rugby games were well supported with rugged-up spectators enjoying all the action in the various grades and competitions on Saturday.

Waikato Draught Breweries Shield

Hamilton Old Boys were back home facing off against Ōtorohanga.

It was a big game for both sides: Ōtorohanga was still chasing their first win in the second round, while Old Boys were eager to keep pace with the front-runners following their week-one bye.

It didn’t start as planned for the home side, with the visitors building a strong lead by halftime.

An interception from Ōtorohanga right winger Peceli Vereti, who went 95m untouched right on the stroke of halftime, would have been enough for the away fans to chalk up a win on the road.

However, Hamilton Old Boys are a different side from the opening rounds.

A strong second-half showing from the home team saw hooker Kaleb Saxon dot down for a hat trick of tries before a late comeback from Ōtorohanga saw the game locked up 32-all at fulltime.

The draw sees Hamilton Old Boys sit second, below Hamilton Marist and above Hautapu, who currently sit in third.

Hautapu will await Hamilton Old Boys this weekend for a big two-vs-three matchup in Cambridge.

Ōtorohanga sits in fourth and will host fifth-placed University this weekend back at Island Reserve as the students come off a bye this past weekend.

The other matchup saw Hamilton Marist host Hautapu in the later 4pm kick-off at Marist Park.

Hamilton Marist continued their winning trend with a 33-17 victory in front of a good home crowd.

Another strong outing by fullback Fletcher Morgan from the boot saw him add a further 13 points to his round-two tally, placing him second behind United Matamata Sports’ Logan Allen, who continues to lead the points-scoring charts.

Lone Star Championship

There was a shuffle to the points table following a couple of big matches in the Lone Star Championship.

Heading into the weekend, Melville topped the ladder with two wins from two, but they could not maintain that perfect record, going down to Fraser Tech 36-28 at Mill St in a back-and-forth battle.

Meanwhile, United Matamata Sports shot up the ladder with another strong win at home, making it back-to-back victories at Bedford Park over Morrinsville Sports, 41-24.

Outscoring the away side six tries to two, it was the boot of Morrinsville Sports’ James Blackett that kept his team’s points ticking over with four penalty kicks and a single conversion, finishing with 14 points.

However, the continuous tries by United Matamata Sports ultimately ensured that Morrinsville Sports remained winless in 2024 for another week.

The competition’s leading point scorer Allen again clocked up points off the boot, converting four out of six, adding a penalty, and scoring a try of his own, ending with a game-high of 16 points.

Women’s Championship Final

Putāruru completed the perfect season with a strong 31-10 final victory at home over Suburbs.

It was a great day for the South Waikato township, hosting all their teams at home and earning promotion in 2025 to the Waitomo Group Women’s Premiership.

The two best teams in the Championship met in the main event, and it was certainly a battle.

Putāruru had gone the season unbeaten, while Suburbs’ only defeat had been at the hands of Putāruru earlier in the season.

Running in five tries to two, the home side were always on top and worthy winners of the 2024 Championship.

A double by fullback Melina Salale and a strong kicking game by centre Bostyn Brown ensured the home side remained in control, with the trophy never looking like it would go anywhere other than Putāruru.

Division 1 Mooloo Shield

Tokoroa-based Southern United showed their title credentials with a strong showing at home, winning 38-3 over Ōhaupō.

Running in six tries and shutting out the away side to just a single penalty kick.

Fullback Gonzalo Carrizo heads up the points scoring charts after the first week of round two, sitting on 16 points with his two tries and three conversions off the tee.

For the second week in a row, Leamington and Hinuera squared off at Leamington’s home ground.

Last week, it was a strong 40-22 win for the home side.

This week, Hinuera came to town with different ideas, looking to square the ledger – and they did, with a solid 32-19 win to start their second round on a good note.

Putāruru rounded out a great day for the club with a tight 22-18 win over Suburbs, making it a hat-trick of wins for Putāruru over Suburbs on Saturday afternoon.

Running in four tries, the home side was too hard to handle for the Hamilton side.

Suburbs’ fullback Andrew Carney did all he could with a couple of penalty kicks and one conversion off the tee, but ultimately the four tries by Putāruru were too much for the away side to claw back.

Division 1 Championship

There were just two matches in the Division One Championship.

Taupiri won at home 57-0 over Kereone and Te Rapa also won at home 41-14 over Pirongia – both sides delivering more comprehensive performances than they did the last time they played their respective opponents.

Taupiri’s Jacob Hamilton had a day to remember, running in three tries, while halfback John Chalken kicked six out of nine attempts off the tee.

Colts

Hautapu ended the season atop the Colts Competition and have earned themselves home play-off matches if they continue their winning form.

Hamilton Marist kicked off the Colts competition with a 12pm kickoff against Thames Valley’s Rugby United, doing all they could in the hope of jumping Hautapu for the top spot at the end of the round.

Running in nine tries, the Hamilton Marist boys were too good for the Thames Valley lads, with doubles by Ben Gordon and Wesley Curulala in the midfield proving too difficult to handle.

Young first five-eighth Levi Cressy-Baggott continued to lead the way in the competition points scoring charts with seven conversions from nine attempts.

It was up to Hautapu to respond and record a bonus point to ensure they finished the round on top.

Hosting Suburbs at Cambridge Memorial Park, the home side ran in six tries to two, winning 37-12 and taking the top spot in the Colts competition heading into the playoffs.

Other matches saw Hamilton Old Boys win on the road against United Matamata Sports 36-7, ensuring they maintained their position inside the top four, while third-placed Pirongia won a tight battle 39-31 over Morrinsville Sports.

Fraser Tech hosted Leamington at Elliot Park, with the visitors winning 32-7, while Hinuera won at home 34-5 over the University lads.

Under-85kg

Top of the Under-85kg table, Morrinsville Sports hosted Melville at Campbell Park, winning 21-7, while Fraser Tech secured second spot on the ladder with a tight 16-7 win over Hamilton Marist at Marist Park.

In a close match, Peni Vulaono was the only Tech player to cross the line, with the boot of Troy Hona kicking three penalties and a conversion, keeping his side at arm’s length.

Kio Kio United wrapped up their season with a comprehensive win over Leamington in Cambridge, recording their second win of the season and outscoring the home side 33-5.