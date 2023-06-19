Hautapu’s Nicolas Jeffcoat scores one of his two tries against Otorohanga at Island Reserve. Photo / Matt Gould

A mixed bag of weather across the province was a recipe for tight rugby on Saturday, while other matches had nice sunshine with sticky underfoot conditions to compete with.

In the Waikato Draught Breweries Shield Premiership, Hamilton Old Boys travelled out to Te Awamutu Sports for a traditional back-and-forth battle that saw both sides exchange points throughout the first 40 minutes. Te Awamutu’s forward pack came to play and were strong early against the Hamilton Old Boys side, who were without key players Solomone Tukuafu, and Nili Moala while Taylor Rae started off the bench.

The tricky and difficult underfoot conditions across Albert Park made it difficult for fast-paced running rugby. Te Awamutu Sports’ dominance at scrum time, unfortunately, couldn’t earn them a halftime lead as Hamilton Old Boys scored on the stroke of halftime to lead 23-21.

In the second half, Te Awamutu Sports made the most of a couple of opportunities where centre Shauncy Waho intercepted Hamilton Old Boys’ attack which led directly to five-pointers for the home team, ensuring they would be hard to beat this time around. Logan Karl was impressive off the bench, coming on and taking over the kicking duties from Sam Toa and converting difficult kicks from out wide. Te Awamutu Sports won 43-28.

Meanwhile, down in Ōtorohanga, Hautapu were making their second trip down south for 2023 and made amends for their week one defeat at Island Reserve. Ōtorohanga were coming off a mostly disappointing defeat to Hamilton Marist last week and were keen to get back home in front of their home crowd, while Hautapu were coming off the bye and were keen to improve on their two-point defeat in week one. A double to hooker Nicolas Jeffcoat upfront for Hautapu set a good platform for his side while further tries to Waisake Salabiau and Tim Fatialofa were enough to earn them a hard-fought victory on the road.

A special night in Ōtorohanga was followed by life member recognitions awarded to Steve Wilshier, Jack Poa and Phil Coffin. Congratulations to those men and an awesome recognition for the many hours they put into their club and community.

Te Awamutu Sports Cody Nordstrom dives over the covering tacklers from Hamilton Old Boys for his first try of the afternoon. Photo / Te Awamutu Sports

In the Lone Star Championship, Morrinsville Sports travelled into town following their week two bye to take on Melville who scored a much-needed victory over University. The home side outscored the travelling men to dot down for four tries, while Morrinsville could only cross the line three times. Ultimately Morrinsville Sports got the victory, 27-26, thanks to the sharp-shooting boot of first-five Oscar Yandall, who converted four penalty kicks.

Across town, Fraser Tech were hosting University in a rematch of their week five encounter, where Fraser Tech were too strong over at the University. This time in front of their home crowd Fraser Tech made it two from two against the students in 2023 with a 19-12 victory. Fraser Tech hooker Jacob Te Rangi made the most of the in-tight game plan, scoring a hattrick off the back of mauls from attacking lineouts. D’Angelo Leuila converted two from three off the tee for a good afternoon off the boot.

The Division One Mooloo Shield action was all based out in Waipā with home games for Ōhaupō and Pirongia. Ōhaupō hosted top-of-the-table Leamington and could only manage a sole try, while Leamington showed their quality and dotted down for two tries followed by a conversion and a sole penalty kick, winning 15-5. Leamington make it two from two in this round, while Ōhaupō are still chasing an opening win.

Alongside Ōhaupō remain Pirongia, who hosted a strong Putāruru side. The last time these teams met in Pirongia a month ago, it was a one-point ball game. This time around Putāruru were too strong, comfortably winning 36-15. Doubles to Richard Deane and Joe Scheres were upfront for Putāruru, while Damian Putt and Wiki Double touched down once each.

In the Division One Championship, Hinuera hosted Frankton at Wealleans Park and in difficult conditions the home side comfortably accounted for the travelling Hamilton-based side, winning 23-9. The other game back in Hamilton saw Suburbs hosting Te Rapa in a battle of the Rhineck Cup, where current holders Te Rapa travelled across the Pukete Bridge looking to maintain that trophy for a further week.

Action from Hamilton Marist Colts taking on Leamington in week 11 action in the Colts Championship. Photo / Joe Harcourt

Suburbs had alternative plans, scoring two of their own tries through Thomas Hayes and Ethan Foley, with a penalty to Josh Stuart keeping their noses in front of Te Rapa. The visitors could manage only the sole try for the afternoon to losoe forward John Nonoa, with Lucas Carson matching Stuart off the tee with a conversion and penalty goal of his own.

The Under 85kg Competition had the weekend off from our Waikato Competition with teams competing in the National Club Championship – wins to Morrinsville Sports, Leamington and Melville see them make it through to the third round while unfortunately for Fraser Tech they went down to a very strong Auckland University side.

The Colts Competition saw quality victories for the top three – Hamilton Marist, Hamilton Old Boys and Hautapu – while fourth-placed Morrinsville were upset in Pirongia 32-12. Hautapu and Hamilton Marist put on 50-plus scores in their matches, with Hautapu winning 50-5 at home over Southern United and Hamilton Marist beating Leamington 57-10. Hamilton Old Boys, at home to University, won 36-7.

Suburbs and Waitete paid little regard to the average weather conditions, scoring 71 points between them in a high scoring 45-26 win for Suburbs at home. Hamilton Boys High were challenged by the conditions, managing only two unconverted tries vs Matamata to win 10 nil at home.

Hinuera started the day at Wealleans Park getting a good win over Te Awamutu Sports 30-5 to move into the eighth spot on the ladder and currently they will be competing in the playoffs for those placed fifth to eighth.