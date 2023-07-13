Hamilton Marist get the jump on Hautapu’s Hamilton Burr to steal lineout possession. Photo / Matt Gould

Hautapu vs Hamilton Marist – 2023′s top two sides of our Premier Club Rugby Competition will go head-to-head this Saturday afternoon at Cambridge’s Memorial Park in the grand final.

What awaits the victors is the famous Waikato Draught Breweries Shield and come late afternoon it will be either the green and white of Hamilton Marist or the red and white of Hautapu lifting it aloft in celebration of a successful 2023 season.

Both sides put on comprehensive performances last weekend in challenging conditions to advance to the big dance. Hautapu had the luxury of playing at home in front of their home crowd vs Hamilton Old Boys, while Hamilton Marist had to make the bus trip out to face a confident Te Awamutu Sports.

Hautapu swept aside Hamilton Old Boys 33-20 while Hamilton Marist bossed Te Awamutu Sports upfront winning 43-19.

Nothing has separated the two teams this season. While Hamilton Marist have not lost to Hautapu in 2023, both of those victories were within four points. In May, Marist travelled to Cambridge and picked up a tough 25-22 victory and backed that up a fortnight ago this time at home winning 25-21.

Hautapu will be out with a point to prove and look to pick up their first and biggest win over Hamilton Marist in 2023.

Hautapu carry strong into contact in their week 7 clash at Memorial Park in Cambridge. Photo / Matt Gould

Both sides will be guided around the field by their inspirational first five eights in Kaea Hongara for Hautapu, and Wharenui Hawera for Hamilton Marist.

In the midfield, Jason Thomasen for Hautapu will shape up against 100-gamer Dylan Bower for Marist, Hautapu’s Scottish big man Hamilton Burr will be a dominant force up front and will face tough opposition in Sam Pou – the big second rower from Hamilton Marist.

The season decider will be refereed by premier referee Ben Woolerton, who suits up for what will be his first Breweries Shield Premiership Final and his 50th Premier match. He will be assisted on the touchline by Ben Brownlie and Josh Bull, a special occasion for the match officials’ team.

For those who cannot make it to Memorial Park on Saturday afternoon, Waikato Rugby will be live streaming the fixture live on their Waikato Rugby Facebook page. Tune in from 2.30pm Saturday afternoon for their build-up. The commentary will be brought to you by Graeme Mintie Mead and David Fox.