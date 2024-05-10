Te Awamutu Sports will host Hautapu at Albert Park in the battle of the Waipā Cup. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Crunch time is upon several sides as they are now over the halfway point of their Waikato Club Rugby first round, and second-round aspirations will become reality or near impossible following this weekend’s action.

In the women’s premiership, Melville host Hamilton Old Boys Huskiez in a week one rematch where the victor will go top of the table and Suburbs host Hinuera in a one versus two division one match-up.

Waikato Draught Men’s Premiership

A couple of big matchups feature this weekend’s premiership fixtures.

Fourth placed University make the trip across town and face off against sixth placed Fraser Tech.

Both sides have found some form over the last three weekends and a win for either side will really help their claim of making their way into the top five premiership, while it would rule out the loser, they will need a big last three weeks to round out the first round.

The University of Waikato Rugby Club started strong against Ōtorohanga last weekend but went down by five points, while Fraser Tech got up by six against neighbours Hamilton Old Boys.

There’s plenty to play for at Mill Street Park on Saturday afternoon.

The other big match-up for two sides sitting side by side on the ladder and needing a win to have top five aspirations is Melville hosting Hamilton Old Boys at Collins Road.

Currently sitting seventh and eighth on the ladder, both sides are only outside the top five by three points behind University and Te Awamutu Sports – both on 12.

A win at Collins Road will go a long way to ensure the victor is sitting in the mixer for fourth or fifth on the ladder to end the weekend.

Meanwhile, the top three sides all face opposition that are having contrasting seasons to themselves.

Hamilton Marist host Morrinsville Sports at Marist Park.

Coming from 19 points down against Hautapu last weekend, the Marist men are five from five full steam ahead for 2024.

Meanwhile, Morrinsville Sports claimed their first points last weekend when they scored right on fulltime to level things up with Te Awamutu Sports and take home a draw.

Like Hamilton Marist, Ōtorohanga remain five from five and sits atop alongside Hamilton Marist on 24 competition points.

They too had to come from behind last weekend when they travelled into town to face University.

This weekend Ōtorohanga face United Matamata Sports at the Island Reserve and will put the George Simpkin Power Farming Shield up for grabs.

The final match-up sees Te Awamutu Sports host Hautapu at Albert Park in the battle of the Waipā Cup – a challenge trophy both Te Awamutu Sports and Hautapu play off for.

Te Awamutu Sports, after starting the year strong, have had a couple of weekends they would like to forget, whereas Hautapu Sports had their first loss in 2024 last weekend and will be keen to get back into the winners circle this weekend.

Waitomo Group Women’s Premiership and Championship

At the halfway point of the first round of the women’s premiership, each team has played four matches along with a bye.

Melville remain the only side unbeaten while Hamilton Old Boys Huskiez and Ōtorohanga have both only dropped a game each.

This weekend, all premiership and championship games kick off slightly earlier at 11am to accommodate for the Black Ferns Test in Hamilton.

Melville host the Huskiez at Collins Road and will feature as the live stream match on the Waikato Rugby Facebook page.

After their weekend one win over the Huskiez, Melville will be keen to make it two from two for 2024 and will have a lock on that top spot.

Meanwhile, Ōtorohanga welcome Kihikihi down to the Island Reserve for a big day with all teams at home in Ōtorohanga.

The week one match-up was defaulted between these two teams, so it will be the first sighting they have had of each other in 2024.

Ōtorohanga had an impressive draw with Melville last weekend and will be confident getting back home in front of their loyal home crowd of recording another win.

In the women’s championship, top side Putāruru have the weekend off and will rest up after winning four from four starting the season.

Second place Hautapu welcome Waitete to Cambridge Memorial Park.

The Cambridge ladies – in their first season in the women’s championship, have started strong in 2024 only recording one defeat in the opening five weekends and will be favourites heading into the weekend.

A mid-table clash awaits when Hauraki North host Taupiri in what will be a battle for fourth place.

Hauraki sit fourth on 11 competition points and Taupiri fifth on 10. They square off for the first time this season and the victor will move well into the top four, sitting in good stead into the back end of the competition.

The last match-up is Suburbs heading across to play United Matamata Sports.

Suburbs who are also in their first season of the championship have started impressively and sit third on the ladder – they have only played three matches due to some defaults and a bye early in the year.

Pirongia will face Hinuera in a friendly match at Wealleans Park.

Division One

The big match-up this weekend is Suburbs hosting Hinuera at Flagstaff Park in a one v two battles of the ages.

Both sides remain unbeaten in 2024 and this game sure promises to impress on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides have shown plenty of attacking flair and have a history of clocking up some big scores, along with a couple of tight matches where the defences have been tested.

This game will be one to watch or keep your eye on come 4.30 Saturday afternoon.

In other matches, a mid-table clash awaits Taupiri and Pirongia.

Both sides have battled early in 2024 but have shown glimpses of what they would like to achieve week to week.

Te Rapa are back home after a week five road trip to Tokoroa and will host Ōhaupō at St Andrews Park.

Like the teams above, both have battled for consistency and form to start the year and will be keen to get the season on track this weekend.

Struggling sides in 2024 – the two teams to not record a win are Kereone and Frankton.

Both are at home this weekend with Kereone hosting Leamington while Frankton host Putāruru at Swarbrick Park.

Colts

Friday night Colts rugby gets the weekend underway tonight when Hamilton Old Boys host Hinuera on Willoughby Park under lights at 7pm.

After five starts both have three wins, a draw and a loss to their name.

Pirongia welcome top of table Hamilton Marist out under the mountain.

The Marist lads have started strong five from five, while the Pirongia boys have three wins, a draw and a loss to start 2024.

A top four battle awaits in Paeroa where Thames Valley United host Hautapu.

Both sides have only lost one game apiece and have been strong opening the year, this match up will be one to watch between two very good sides.

In other matches, Suburbs host United Matamata Sports, University host Leamington and Fraser Tech host Morrinsville Sports at Elliott Park.

Under 85kg

Fourth placed Fraser Tech welcome second place Hamilton Marist across town in what promises to be a big clash between two very proud Under 85kg sides.

Both sides have only lost one match each in 2024, while Fraser Tech had an opening round draw v Melville as their only other blemish to a good start to the season.

Melville welcome Morrinsville Sports to Collins Road in what will be a packed out day with all Melville teams at home this weekend.

The final match-up sees Kio Kio host Leamington near Ōtorohanga.

Both sides look to pick up their first win of the year.