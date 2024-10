Fears for mental health nurses' safety as police step back and Stats NZ expected to announce fall in inflation. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Five youths have been arrested after several Waikato stores were burgled and damaged this week.

Police allege the youths, travelling in a stolen vehicle, broke into a commercial premises in Cambridge using hammers around 4.20am on October 14.

The premises and items inside were damaged.

A store on Heaphy Tce in Hamilton was then broken into about 5.40am with several items and cash stolen and the store damaged.