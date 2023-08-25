Hollie Henderson.

Hollie Henderson’s passion for pin-up pageants has seen her collect an impressive list of titles over the past seven years.

The Te Kowhai woman, also known as Miss Polly Rose, started pageantry in 2016 at Frankton Thunder, where she placed runner-up.

“I just decided to give pageantry a try, and in my first pageant I got a placing and that was amazing, so It really gave me a huge confidence boost.”

Her success at Frankton Thunder encouraged her to carry on and she has since been crowned Miss Retro Motorama in Morrinsville, Miss Retro Car-O-Rama in Matamata, Miss Coastie Pinup, runner-up at Miss Rockabilly NZ, runner-up at Miss Kumeu, winner of Miss Hibiscus Vintage, Miss Rebel Roundup, and Beach Hop Waihī Warm Best Dressed, runner-up Beach Up Vintage Beauty Show and Waiau Pa Hop Miss Retro Vintage 2023.

Now, she is having a tilt at the Miss Vintage Australasia 2023 Pageant, in Canterbury on September 23 as part of Vintage Fest.

Hollie attended the inaugural festival last year, saw her friends participate, and decided to jump on the stage herself this time.

The pageant sees contestants from New Zealand and Australia compete for the title, with 10 finalists competing in three sections; Day Wear, Summer Wear and Formal Wear. There is also a Miss Talent who will be judged separately.

Finalists will be on stage in the main stadium at various times throughout the day showcasing their outfits for on-site judges for the titles of Miss Vintage Australasia, Runner-Up Miss Vintage Australasia, MVA Miss Personality and MVA Miss Talent.

The theme for this year’s Vintage Fest is Old Hollywood and features a classic and vintage car show, pageants, military displays, food vendors, rock ‘n’ roll royalty, market stalls, VFNZ Beauty Parlour, VFNZ Kids zone along with an adults-only cabaret in the evening.

Hollie was inspired to get into pin-up after discovering artists on Instagram and seeing how they looked “gorgeous” and was inspired to emulate that style.

It helps that she is a freelance makeup artist operating as The Beauty Queen.

In addition to her passion for pin-up, Hollie has an impressive resume in Waikato’s theatre scene working backstage for various shows doing hair and makeup. She was part of Hamilton Musical Theatre’s Young Frankenstein, Bold Theatre’s That Bloody Woman and Assassins and Clarence Street Theatre’s Grease. She is also part of Hamilton’s Musical Theatre’s production of Hairspray and will be helping backstage in Morrinsville Theatre’s upcoming production of Legally Blonde this October.