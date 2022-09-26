The charity needs a van so it can continue to meet the growing demand and pick up donations and drop off care packs all over the Waikato. Photo / Supplied

From an idea that started in the living room of their own home, Graeme and Linda Roil and their dedicated team have been putting together care packs for children in need for five years.

During that time, they've seen an urgent increase in demand for their help - including supporting grandparents in their 80s who are raising their grandchildren - to the point where their one delivery vehicle is struggling to keep up.

"Graeme and I had been caring for foster children since 2014. Kids were coming to us with their few belongings in a black rubbish bag," said Linda.

"I just thought to myself - we have to do better."

Their charity, Kids in Need Waikato, delivers about 100 care packs, which contain clothes, shoes, toiletries, toys, books, stationery and a soft toy, throughout the region every month. Kids in Need care packs are always well received and the feedback is always extremely positive.

The need in the community is now so great, Kids in Need has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for a new van.

A new van will allow Kids in Need to continue providing support to children in care in the Waikato. Their crowdfunding campaign, supported by The Funding Network New Zealand, along with Chorus, NZME and Givealittle, was launched on Thursday, September 15, and runs until Thursday, September 29, with the aim of raising $30,000 for a van.

Donate towards their Givealittle campaign here: https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/help-kids-in-need-keep-moving

For more information about Kids in Need Waikato visit: www.kidsinneed.co.nz