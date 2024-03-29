Shonna Hammond (centre) with students from Fairfield Primary School, Hamilton, at the blooming fence in Chartwell. Photo / Malisha Kumar

A new Hamilton art initiative has seen 50 students from four local schools turn a property fence into a 35-metre mural.

The “Blooming Fence”, located on the corner of Hukanui Rd and Tongariro St in Chartwell, was the brainchild of Shona Hammond, a former Waikato local and founder of New Zealand Children’s Art House Foundation.

Hammond said Hamilton lacked creative spaces for children.

“[Some] schools are... getting an artist to come in [and] paint a mural that costs... [money], that the children can’t touch, and then tell them this is how art should be... I would say it’s a crime against humanity, art is something that you create yourself.”

Chartwell resident Carolyn Longden agreed with the need for more creative space for children, so she decided to get behind the initiative.

“Children in this area, in this city, desperately need space to be creative, and I decided to provide it.

Shona Hammond has spent eight weeks in Hamilton encouraging adults to allow children their basic human right to arts. Photo / Malisha Kumar

“Children’s creativity and self-expression have no provision in today’s world. They do not need to be taught art, they need the space to be art,” Longden said.

Over the past eight weeks, students from Fairfield, Bankwood, Hukanui Primary Schools, and Fairfield Intermediate, dedicated two hours weekly to painting the ‘Blooming Fence’.

Pauline Crow, learning support coordinator at Fairfield Primary School, said her 14 participating students have shown behavioral improvements from painting the blooming fence.

“You can actually hear the kids talking to each other, and forming different bonds and connections.

“It gives them leadership because these are seniors who we’ve chosen to do this, and they have the responsibility of once you start a project you have to finish it.”

Students from Bankwood Primary School, Hamilton, took part in the blooming fence initiative. Photo / Malisha Kumar

She said the kids had fun painting the fence.

“It’s been rewarding [for them] and something they can take ownership of.

“They’re mostly just so proud of themselves... It’s something they can express their own creativity with.”

Crow said some kids came from tough backgrounds, so the Blooming Fence was a nice opportunity for them.

“This is an opportunity that some kids would’ve never had if it wasn’t for Shona putting this together.”

Hammond added the Blooming Fence would also add colour to the city and she hoped it would inspire the community to create more murals with children.

She said she was strongly advocating for children’s rights to be creative, so she wants to establish a nationwide network of children’s art clubs - starting in Hamilton.

“This [blooming fence] project is what they will remember about what they did at school, and hopefully other communities replicate this initiative.

“In 20 years time, it’ll still be here as they drive past with their initials at the top.”

Fairfield Primary School's work on the blooming fence project. Photo / Malisha Kumar

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

