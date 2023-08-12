Waikato woman and chartered accountant Sindai Haumaha just joined Cleland Hancox as a fourth director.

Waikato woman Sindai Haumaha (Raukawa te Iwi ki Te Kaokaoroa O Pātetere), a chartered accountant, has inspired her whānau to seek tertiary education.

Sindai, the eldest of nine siblings, attended high school in Putāruru and Pio Pio, before studying for a Bachelor in Business with an Accounting major.

“I’d like to think I’ve helped pave the way in our whānau for studying and gaining qualifications. Mum has been studying for a Bachelor in Law and Accounting, and it’s been really great to support her,” she said.

Most of her siblings have now been through tertiary study, but Sindai is the first chartered accountant in the family.

Sindai first started working as an accountant in Rotorua, before she joined chartered accountancy and business advisory firm Cleland Hancox in Hamilton in 2008 while she was still studying.

Now, she has been appointed as a fourth director for the company, joining Tony Young, Helen Yates and General Manager Leean Bedwell.

Bedwell said inviting Sindai to join the directorship team was an easy decision.

“Sindai embraces learning and has developed herself as a competent and committed accountant and business advisor. She genuinely cares about her clients and ably works with a wide range of businesses.”

Sindai achieved her Chartered Accountant status in 2019 and was awarded her Public Practice certification last year. She counts several rural businesses and Māori Land Trusts as her clients.

Sindai said she likes working for Cleland Hancox because the company is very people-focused.

“The directors ... understand businesses are about livelihoods and families, and constantly embed that thinking into our culture. We invest time and energy in doing our best for our clients.”

Cleland Hancox was founded by Ray Hancox in 1988 and has offices in Hamilton and Morrinsville.



