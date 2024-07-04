Waihī Toy Library is looking for volunteers in an effort to expand its opening hours.

The town’s long-running toy library has been operating under the umbrella of Salt Church Waihī for years but they recently asked Waihī Community Resource Centre to take over.

Waihī Community Resource Centre manager Jan Smeaton said: “[The toy library] is only open twice a week, one of our goals is to try and get more volunteers to extend the opening times, it’s all a bit new and all a bit frantic.

“The resource centre is keen to hear from any prospective volunteers who are out there in the community and would like to become involved.”

Smeaton said she did expect the community to see any major changes as the toy library would continue to operate out of its current site in the Oceana Gold building on Moresby Ave, opposite Waihī Central School.