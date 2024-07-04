Advertisement
Waihī Toy library looking for more volunteers to expand opening hours

Al Williams
By
2 mins to read
Waihī Toy Library is looking for volunteers in an effort to expand its opening hours.

Waihī Toy Library is looking for volunteers in an effort to expand its opening hours.

Waihī Toy Library is looking for more volunteers to expand its opening hours.

The town’s long-running toy library has been operating under the umbrella of Salt Church Waihī for years but they recently asked Waihī Community Resource Centre to take over.

Waihī Community Resource Centre manager Jan Smeaton said: “[The toy library] is only open twice a week, one of our goals is to try and get more volunteers to extend the opening times, it’s all a bit new and all a bit frantic.

“The resource centre is keen to hear from any prospective volunteers who are out there in the community and would like to become involved.”

Smeaton said she did expect the community to see any major changes as the toy library would continue to operate out of its current site in the Oceana Gold building on Moresby Ave, opposite Waihī Central School.

“The hours will remain the same, and frequent users should see the same volunteers.”

The concept of the toy library is the same as a traditional library - but people can borrow toys instead of books. Membership is $20 a year.

Smeaton said the library was mainly used by two groups, young parents who did not have much money or storage space, and grandparents who might have grandchildren staying during the school holidays.

Toy libraries, such as Waihī, offer parents, grandparents and caregivers an alternative option.
Toy libraries, such as Waihī, offer parents, grandparents and caregivers an alternative option.

Waihī Community Resource Centre is a not-for-profit community organisation that provides a range of social services and community development initiatives to meet the needs of the community.

Their vision is focused on creating a healthy and thriving community that is empowered and enriched by what they do.

Waihī Toy Library’s current opening hours are Wednesdays from 4.30 to 5.30pm and Saturdays from 10am to 12 noon.

To contact the toy library phone the Waihī Community Resource Centre 07 863 7555 or text 027 537 3996. Their email is waihitoylibrary@gmail.com or reception@wcrc.org.nz.

