Waihī Community Forum. Back row - Nani de Ocampo (left), Paula Blackman, Donna Fisher, Pala Trubshaw, Kyle Welten and Mike Hayden. Front row - Anne Marie Spicer (left) and Bindy Burke (right).

Waihī's outdoor recreation hub is taking off with a new pump track booked to be built in February.

The Waihī Community Forum has received resource consent for this first stage of the hub and is working alongside Hauraki District Council and Velosolutions to see riders enjoying a new free facility by the time autumn arrives.

Waihī Community Forum chairwoman Bindy Burke said it had taken longer to get to this stage than expected and thanked everyone who had supported the journey so far.

“We’re all very excited to now have everything needed to get the track under way in the new year.”

The new outdoor recreation hub will be located near the old netball courts’ carpark at Morgan Park on Kenny St, Waihī and once complete, the Waihī community would also have a replacement skatepark, a revitalised playground, adult exercise equipment, and a wheelchair swing.