The Buddy Day at Waihī Golf Club gave new players a chance to try out the sport. Photo / Rodger Bagshaw

Waihī Golf Club’s longest-running event, the 54-Hole Tournament, saw the local turf buzzing on the weekend.

Held in February every year, the tournament is always eagerly awaited by club members.

This year, 92 golfers, including players from 22 visiting clubs, teed off for 36 holes on Saturday, and the final 18 on Sunday. The competition featured gross, nett and Stableford rounds and was played in two divisions.

The tournament, sponsored by Oji Packaging, was held in almost perfect weather conditions, with it being mostly sunny, but without the searing heat of late.

The course was in great shape, and the perfect conditions allowed for some intense rivalry and great scoring.

The winner of the tournament and coveted Stafford-Bush Trophy, with gross scores of 72,70, 78 and a total of 220, was Leonard Morgan of the Cambridge Club.

The winner of the nett competition was Donald Highet of Walton, with nett scores of 76,69 and 65 for a total of 210.

The senior Stableford was won by Kyle Lewis (Ngāruawāhia) with 108 points. Logan Phillips was next on 105.

Richard Taitoko had 104, and Daryll Denyer 103. The junior Stableford was taken out by Mack Smith on 113 points, with Mike Morrison next on 112.

Ethan Seymour and Kobe Phillips both had 111, while Hayden Scheffer (Onewhero), Albertus Potgieter and Stu Allsopp-Smith (Auckland Regional Police) all finished on 109 points.

This year's winner of the 54-Hole Tournament and the Stafford-Bush Trophy was Leonard Morgan (left), of Cambridge, pictured here with Oji sponsor Dave Barnett. Photo / Rodger Bagshaw

The 54-Hole Tournament was the culmination of a busy week for the club, as on Wednesday, the Waihī Ladies’ Section conducted its annual Buddy Day.

The Buddy Day gives anyone interested the chance to try out the game of golf. Returning players can have the opportunity to have some free time on the course.

This year, nine people came along, and the session got underway with some basic tuition from experienced club members.

The attendees were then mixed in with regular golf members and played nine holes of a fun Ambrose competition. The organisers hope everybody enjoyed the occasion and that we see some of the participants back on the course in the future.

Nett competition winner Donald Highet, of Walton. Photo / Rodger Bagshaw

Meanwhile, the highlight of Thursday’s men’s competitions was Bruce Rutter acing the par-three sixth hole. This was Bruce’s very first hole-in-one and proves he has been playing well of late.

With the summer conditions making it favourable for scoring, there was some stiff competition for the top of the tables.

In the morning haggle, John Giffney won on a countback from the acer Bruce Rutter, with both having 41 points. Next was Gary Dunlop on 40, with Wayne Green just behind on 39. Mark Mora, Francis Gascoigne and Bryce Bevin all had 38 points.

In the afternoon haggle, Gary Choat had the round of the day with 42 points, ahead of Dwayne O’Flaherty on 41. Wilson McGillivray and Blake Morgan both had 40, while Ron Athur, Damian Dunlop, Graeme Culton and Graeme Parkinson all finished on 38 points.

Rodger Bagshaw is a life member of the Waihī Golf Club.

