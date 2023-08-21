Forum Administrator Paula Blackman presenting OceanaGold general manager Justin Johns with the Waihī Community Forum’s application for funding.

The Waihī Community Forum (WCF) has received a significant boost for its Outdoor Recreation Hub at Morgan Park, thanks to two substantial donations - a $150,000 grant from Hauraki District Council’s non-rates funded Waihī Ward Recreation Fund and an additional $150,000 from OceanaGold Waihi.

“These donations will make a massive difference to what we’ll be able to achieve at the hub,” said WCF chairwoman Belinda Burke. “We’re now confident we’ll be able to apply for some really good funding from external sources, which means we can do something exceptional for our local community at Morgan Park.”

The WCF outdoor recreation hub plans include a pump track featuring an experienced and wheelchair-friendly beginners track, a skate park, a barbecue area with tables, a playground upgrade and an exercise park.

“We’re working on an exercise park that will not only be useful for our youth but which will also have equipment to help residents prevent or recover from injuries by strengthening balance.”

OceanaGold general manager Justin Johns said it made sense for the company to contribute to the project.

“This new hub will cater to all ages and all abilities in the Waihiī area and beyond. OceanaGold was happy to contribute to a project that would meet many different needs in our community here.”

The WCF will continue to apply for funding from local sources before applying to Lotteries in January.

“We know that the more we can secure now, the more likely we are to build something special here,” says Burke. “We’re appealing to local organisations or businesses who would like to donate anything to this project - the more community buy-in we have, the better.”

If you would like to contact the forum on this or other forum initiatives, you can email Paula at: wcfinformation@gmail.com.