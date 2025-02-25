Advertisement
Waihī burglaries: Two arrested after walking past police station

Waikato Herald
Across all three burglaries, clothing, food and a car were stolen. Photo / 123RF

Two people have been arrested for burglaries in the Waihī and Waihī Beach areas after walking past the local police station.

In total, four people are before the courts after three separate burglaries in the area between January 23 and February 5.

Clothing, food and a car were stolen in the incidents.

A 31-year-old woman and 40-year-old man, both of Karangahake, have been jointly charged with burglary from a holiday park.

A 48-year-old Auckland man has been charged with burglary from a separate holiday park.

A 24-year-old Waihī man has been charged with burglary of a residential property.

All four have appeared in court and will reappear at later dates.

Waihī Sergeant Nigel Sanderson said police wanted to thank the members of the public who promptly reported the incidents.

“The information they provided us allowed us to act quickly – and two of the accused were arrested as they walked past the Waihī police station,” he said.

“It’s horrible knowing that someone has invaded your home or rifled through your property, and it’s great being able to get this result for the victims.”

If you have been the victim of a crime, contact police at 111 if it’s happening now, or make a report via 105 if it already happened.

