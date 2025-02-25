Across all three burglaries, clothing, food and a car were stolen. Photo / 123RF

Two people have been arrested for burglaries in the Waihī and Waihī Beach areas after walking past the local police station.

In total, four people are before the courts after three separate burglaries in the area between January 23 and February 5.

Clothing, food and a car were stolen in the incidents.

A 31-year-old woman and 40-year-old man, both of Karangahake, have been jointly charged with burglary from a holiday park.

A 48-year-old Auckland man has been charged with burglary from a separate holiday park.