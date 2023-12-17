Police allege the vehicle pictured was involved in burglaries in Waihī.

Police are asking the public for information relating to multiple burglaries of a Waihī store.

Police have released a picture of a vehicle they suspect was involved in several burglaries and have urged anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the alleged offending to contact them.

The burglaries occurred between October and December.

Those who had witnessed any offending or who had been the victim of offending where the vehicle pictured was believed to have been used, can contact police on 105 or online, using “Update report” and reference file number: 231213/4984.

Police said they had charged two men with “multiple” burglaries of a Waihī store.

A spokesperson said police executed a search warrant at a Waihī property and found many items they believed had been stolen.

They said “solid investigative work and local knowledge” had assisted in identifying those allegedly responsible.

Items seized during the execution of a search warrant included a generator, camping equipment, power tools and inflatable pools.

Two Waihī men, aged 26 and 34, were due to appear in the Waihī District Court this week.

