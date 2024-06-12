Te Awamutu Combined Churches and Community Foodbank co-ordinator Rita Middleton putting together a parcel from the store. Photo / Dean Taylor

After a record year for Te Awamutu Combined Churches and Community Foodbank in 2023, demand has continued to grow into 2024 as the economic situation worsens, putting strain on the organisation’s resources.

Te Awamutu Foodbank coordinator Rita Middleton came into the position at the beginning of 2022 and says each year has been the busiest.

“In 2022 we produced a total of 484 food parcels for the community,” she said.

“In 2023 that increased by 26 per cent to a total of 611 parcels.”

This year the foodbank has experienced the busiest month ever, with 70 parcels in February.

The total number of parcels to the end of May is 304, putting the annual target at 730 parcels, another 19.5 per cent increase on 2023.

Previously we have highlighted the plight of the organisation to stock their store, both in terms of donations of food and donations of cash.

This year the foodbank is doing well to meet that demand.

“Our grocery bill over the March and April was about $7000, with a lot of the expense being meat,” said Middleton.

“Having said that, I have to thank our community for their ongoing food and cash donations because we seem to be keeping up with demand.”

The issue in 2024 is volunteers to help with the various tasks.

“Our number of volunteers has decreased gradually over the past few months for various reasons,” said Middleton.

“We need people to help with keeping the cabin stocked and clean, and with packing the parcels.

“We are moving away from a delivery system, and encourage clients to pick up their parcels, but this is not always possible.

“If someone with a van was interested in doing deliveries when required, this would help with the problems that we are currently experiencing.”

Foodbank volunteers work either from 10.30am until noon, or from 1.30pm until 3pm. Deliveries are done between 3 pm and 4 pm on weekdays.

Middleton is keen to grow the pool of volunteers and reduce the workload for individuals so the good work can continue.

She said it isn’t hard work and it is rewarding to know you are helping others in your community.

Anyone able to help, or needing more information, is asked to contact Rita Middleton, 0272 435815.

Dean Taylor is a community journalist with more than 35 years of experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.