The Ōhaupō/Ngāhinapōuri Lions Club serving the masses with warm food at Fieldays 2024. Photo / Jesse Wood

It’s National Volunteer Week Te Wiki Tūao ā-Motu, and several Te Awamutu organisations have used this to highlight some of their work.

A lot of them are in need of more volunteers and funding, like The Regent Theatre and Life Education Trust.

Volunteering at the flicks

Te Awamutu’s Regent Theatre is a huge asset for the town. It was a gift from former owner Allan Webb that is run as a business but very much relies on volunteers.

The Allan Webb Theatre Trust is made up of a group of locals dedicated to keeping the legacy alive and well. They volunteer their time and efforts to the entity which owns the building, equipment, stock and memorabilia for the benefit of theatre-goers.

The Theatre Beautiful Limited also has volunteer directors who donate their time and expertise to the business of operating a movie theatre.

Paid staff run the theatre, but trustees, directors and friends of the theatre, are called upon to help with some of the tasks, including a monthly working bee to move items, stuff clean and undertake maintenance.

Te Awamutu's Regent Theatre cinema. Photo / Dean Taylor

There are other roles for volunteers on offer, and anyone who would like to help preserve our theatre is welcome to put their names forward.

Some of the tasks, in addition to those mentioned, include: helping prepare confectionery, ushering and transporting recycling.

If you want to be part of the Regent Theatre family, leave your name and details at the theatre or you are welcome to email the editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and a trustee, dean.taylor@nzme.co.nz.

Life Education Trust

Waipā King Country Life Education Trust members are volunteers and need to raise more than $200,000 annually to sustain the trust’s educational initiatives across the Waipā King Country region.

This pays for their two classrooms and specially trained educators, who last year visited more than 50 schools and taught lessons to almost 9000 students.

Life Education's Harold the Giraffe practises his high tea etiquette in preparation for the forthcoming fundraiser on Friday, July 12. Photo / Dean Taylor

The trust does not receive government funding, relying on funds raised from the community by way of sponsorship, grants, donations – and support for events.

One of those events is Harold’s High Tea which takes place on Friday, July 12 at the Ōhaupō Community, Sport and Recreation Centre from 10am to 12.30pm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 per child.

Golfers donate to volunteer firefighters

A company golf tournament for staff, clients and supporters of the Hamilton branch of Dimond Roofing held last month at Stewart Alexander Golf Club has benefited Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade.

The event involved a team tournament and an auction.

Stewart Alexander Golf Club provided the course and clubhouse for the event and donated the proceeds to the brigade.

The $3480 donation will be used to support emergency incident response in the Te Awamutu community.

Lions Clubs

Waipā and Waikato served by a range of service clubs: Lions, Rotary and Altrusa are the first to come to mind.

The common factor is the selflessness of members, men and women willing to volunteer their time, experience and skills for their communities.

Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade property manager Qualified Firefighter Deane Mark thanks Dimond Roofing Hamilton sales representative Wayne Smith for their support.

It has become tradition for the Te Awamutu Lions and Ōhaupō/Ngāhinapōuri Lions to run a Lions food caravan which can be seen at various community events and at Fieldays.

It is a huge effort for these clubs to maintain and man the caravans for community and fundraising events and clubs often call on each other to help – Te Awamutu Lions getting assistance from Rosetown Lions to set up and staff their van for the four days and sometimes in advance.

After the events, the clubs set about finding good causes to support with the money.

Te Awamutu Citizens Advice Bureau

Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) in Te Awamutu have highlighted the dedication of its volunteers who generously give their time to support the community’s wellbeing and enrich the lives of others.

Te Awamutu CAB manager Jessica Brown said the volunteers’ “selfless efforts” enabled CAB to deliver crucial services such as information, advice, and support to the public, while also facilitating connections with other essential services.

This week is National Volunteer Week.

Together, these volunteers formed a vital network that strengthens community bonds and improves individual lives.

Over the past year, Te Awamutu CAB volunteers have handled 6664 inquiries and dedicated 630 hours to addressing detailed questions from community members.

They assist on a wide spectrum of topics including tenancy, employment, consumer rights, immigration, legal matters and personal relationships.

Meryl, one of the volunteers, said: “Volunteering enriches my life and benefits both me and those I assist. Every interaction teaches me something new and brings satisfaction through positive engagement with others.”

For those interested in joining CAB’s volunteer team and making a difference, contact the Citizens Advice Bureau Te Awamutu at 2/213 Alexandra St via phone 07 871 4111 or 0800 367 222, or email teawamutu@cab.org.nz.

Muffins for Mums and Shoes for Planet Earth

Te Awamutu woman Jill Taylor sees a need and creates a solution to fill the void.

Examples of that ethos are Muffins for Mums and Shoes for Planet Earth - and both also rely on the goodwill of the public to volunteer.

Taylor started Muffins for Mums 14-and-a-half years ago to provide lunches for mothers at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Waikato Hospital.

Volunteers have always been at the core of making and delivering this service, which is required seven days a week.

Taylor said there have been many volunteers over the years, but now there are just two so more are desperately required.

If you would like to help these mums in their time of need and can give some time, be it weekly, fortnightly, or monthly, contact Jill Taylor for more information on 027 415 4908.

Taylor is also the New Zealand manager of Shoes for Planet Earth, a project she started 12 years ago to help people who cannot afford shoes.

Helping the cause in Te Awamutu is Stirling Sports in Alexandra St, the collection point for your second-hand shoes that are still in good condition.

Next time you are having a clean-out, give up some extra time to collect the shoes and deliver them to the store to help those in need.