Glenbrook Vintage train on the Raurimu Spiral. Photo / Glenbrook Vintage Railway

If you're looking for a day out, head to Taumarunui and enjoy one of New Zealand's great train journeys, the Raurimu Spiral trip on the North Island Main Trunk railway, where all proceeds go to the Mental Health Foundation.

This trip has been organised through the work of Taumarunui's Peter Davison, who has pulled everything together to raise money.

"I've got more than what I need, so I thought I could help people," says retiree Peter.

"I'm doing it for something to do and to help people."

The monthly trip starts at the historic Taumarunui Station, where everyone embarking on the trip will meet.

From there, ticketholders will travel by bus to the National Park (a journey of around 50 minutes), where they can enjoy all the beautiful scenery and get to meet fellow passengers.

Once the bus arrives at the National Park, passengers will board the train and begin the descent down through the Raurimu Spiral.

The Spiral was first completed in 1907, although planning for the Spiral started as far back as 1883, with an original survey by Te Awamutu Walk of Famer John Rochfort who is buried at Kihikihi Cemetery.

You can find out more about the challenges and success of the Spiral online.

Not only can you enjoy the amazing views and civil engineering that went into creating the Spiral, but you will also be in a 1930s carriage pulled by a 1960s engine, all lovingly restored and maintained by Waiuku's Glenbook Vintage Railway.

Peter says once they raise more awareness they will start running the tour for a second day each month.

For more information or to book, head to spiraltours.co.nz/about-the-raurimu-spiral-trip or to Ohakune, Taumarunui or Whakapapa i-SITE visitor centres. Tickets are $99.