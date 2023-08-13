Taupō Vintage Car Club has vehicles of a variety of ages and brands that they regularly display.

Taupō Vintage Car Club has vehicles of a variety of ages and brands that they regularly display.

Visitors and locals on the roads in Taupō on Sunday, August 20, might be forgiven for thinking they’ve gone back in time.

There’s no need, though, for alarm or a time machine — the sudden swath of classic and vintage cars will be taking to the streets for the annual Daffodil Rally.

Taupō Vintage Car Club organised the procession of eye-catching automobiles as part of the wider Daffodil Rally for Cancer, which would have vintage car clubs nationwide raising money for the Cancer Society.

Starting at their clubrooms in AC Baths Ave at 10am, the cars would travel in convoy down Spa Rd to Market Central via Lake Tce.

At the market, the cars will be on display, with Cancer Society collectors on hand to take donations.

The club was hoping locals would make a $10 donation to enter their cars into the convoy, regardless of the vehicle’s age or make, said member George Holliday.

“It’s not just for vintage cars or classic cars, and it’s not just for members of the public — everybody’s welcome.”

The Daffodil Rally has vintage car clubs nationwide raising funds for cancer research and support.

The annual daffodil appeal is one part of the packed calendar for the club, which hosts a variety of social and charitable events.

Events range from a breakfast morning at Kefi @ The Hub on the first Sunday of every month, to a club night on the second Wednesday of each month with a changing roster of events such as photography talks, film nights and bingo.

The club also organises rides for patients at Lake Taupō Hospice.

These continued to grow in popularity, Holliday said.

“They enjoyed it so much that we’ve been asked to do it twice a year.

“It’s one of the highlights of the year.”

As well as raising awareness for good causes, the Taupō Vintage Car Club hoped to get the word out that membership was open to anyone and everyone.

It might surprise people to learn that owners of any car over 30 years old were welcome, Holliday said, plus those interested in vintage and classic cars but who didn’t own one.

“There used to be a bit of snobbery with vintage cars.

“What we class as an eligible car now is different to what it used to be.”

For more information on Taupō Vintage Car Club, contact chairman Eric Foley on 07 3787006.