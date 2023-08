Firefighters battle blaze in Kihikihi. Photo/Finn Webster.

A 2000 Chevrolet Blazer caught on fire at around 11.45am this morning outside Motozone, 52 Lyon Street, on State Highway 3 in Kihikihi.

Witnesses first saw the vehicle smoking before it was engulfed in flames.

Vehicle on fire on the mainstreet of Kihikihi. Photo/Finn Webster.

Finn Webster who works at Motozone and witnessed the blaze said the fire was a "bit of excitement for a Wednesday, but I am glad no one was injured in the incident."

Emergency services were called to the scene and put out the blaze.