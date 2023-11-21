University of Waikato's, Dr Nikki Barret (Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Porou), receives almost $400,000 for her new study titled Tino rangatiratanga through kaupapa Māori pregnancy and parenting solutions. Photo / University of Waikato

University of Waikato's, Dr Nikki Barret (Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Porou), receives almost $400,000 for her new study titled Tino rangatiratanga through kaupapa Māori pregnancy and parenting solutions. Photo / University of Waikato

Five researchers at the University of Waikato are preparing to make an impact on health outcomes for Māori and Pacific peoples, as they welcome more than half a million dollars worth of funding.

The Health Research Council (HRC) awarded $512,000 to researchers at the university for five projects focused on building knowledge and expertise of Māori and Pacific communities.

Dr Nikki Barret (Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Porou) was awarded the largest amount of $391,977 for a Māori Health Research Erihapeti Rehu-Murchie Postdoctoral Fellowship that enhances the well-being of Māori mothers and babies.

“As a Māori māmā who has experienced both ends of the health spectrum, as a service user and health professional, I have a responsibility to my people to ensure my research will have a meaningful impact and contribute to improved health gains,” Barret said.

Her new study titled ‘Tino rangatiratanga through kaupapa Māori pregnancy and parenting solutions’, focused on kaupapa Māori pregnancy and parenting initiatives to understand mechanisms and measures, and to provide meaningful and transformational change for Māori pregnant women and their families.

She will work alongside the Kirikiriroa Family Start Trust.

The second highest research recipient of HRC funding was Kay Berryman (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Āpakura, Waikato, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngai Tahu) who received $123,600 for a Māori Health Research PhD (Doctorate of Philosophy) Scholarship.

Her PhD study titled ‘Mana wāhine perspectives for waka ama and hauora’, would explore Māori women and Indigenous women’s perceptions and experiences of Māori knowledge in the context of waka ama (cultural Pacific sport) and its impact on their hauora (holistic wellbeing).

She hoped her research would highlight the central role of women within Māori communities.

The HRC funding also recognised three Te Huataki Waiora School of Health researchers from the university with health career development awards.

Dr Apo Aporosa and Dr Sione Vaka both received $5,000 for a Pacific Health Research Knowledge Translation Grant that aimed to build knowledge of Pacific health, research, and enable Pacific-led research while working with Pacific communities.

Aporosa will lead a project on enhancing health outcomes by educating healthcare workers on Pacific spirituality while Vaka’s project explored Talanoa (conversation) and ūloa (practice for working with Tongans experiencing mental distress) in mental health.

Clarke (Te Arawa, Rangitaane ki Wairarapa) received $4,269 in Māori Health Research Knowledge Translation Grant for her research titled ‘Knowledge translation: from thesis to community.’

Clarke’s award recognises the contributions and work to building the Māori health research workforce to ensure New Zealand is able to address unique indigenous health issues.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



