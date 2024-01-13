Snehith Reddy of Hamilton, was only 8 years old when he found his love for cricket. Now at 17, he's going to South Africa to compete in the 2024 ICC U19 Mens Cricket World Cup.

Snehith Reddy of Hamilton, was only 8 years old when he found his love for cricket. Now at 17, he's going to South Africa to compete in the 2024 ICC U19 Mens Cricket World Cup.

A 17-year-old Hamilton local’s dream has come to life, as he prepares to hit wickets in South Africa, for the incoming ICC Under 19′s Mens Cricket World Cup.

Snehith Reddy, Edward Schreuder of Hamilton, and Sam Clode from Tauranga, have been chosen to represent New Zealand, all hailing from the Northern-District region.

“It’s an incredibly proud moment for myself and my family”, Reddy said.

“Having the privilege to represent my country at a world event is something pretty special, it’s something I’ve dreamed of for a very long time.”

At just 8 years old, he eagerly watched his dad, Krishna Reddy, dominate the cricket field every Saturday. Little did he know that this childhood fascination would spark an inspiring journey for him to follow in his father’s footsteps.

From left: Sam clode, Snehith Reddy, and Ewald Schreuder from the Northen-District region, have been selected to represent NZ in South Africa, for the U19'S Cricket World Cup.

Krishna Reddy, the owner of Plus 91 Cafe in Hamilton, shared tales of bonding with his son, recounting how he used to bring him along for spirited practice sessions.

“I used to get him to practice with me sometimes, he would throw the ball and I would hit. He didn’t want to, he would say he was too young but he kept coming with me.

“That’s how he gained interest in cricket, and a lot of sports idols come into our cafe all the time. He started watching them and got inspired to want to be like them.”

He also said he’s watched his son achieve milestones from a very young age.

“When he went to Hamilton Boys High in year 9, we received a call from a well-known cricket coach in the area, Chris Kuggeleijn, that has seen him play before.

“He said, you’ve been selected to play in the first 11 cricket team. I’ve seen your talent and we want to give you an opportunity.

“Snehith was only 13 then, and he was only 15 when he was selected for the Hamilton Mens Cricket team.”

Expressing his aspirations, Snehith Reddy shared that his ultimate dream is to represent the Black Caps, New Zealand’s national cricket team, and his parents have been steadfast in supporting him, working tirelessly to pave the way for him to chase his dreams.

“It was many years of dedication that got me here. My parents are extremely hard-working people and have sacrificed so much for me. Seeing them do what they do day in and day out, inspires me to go out and do it for them.

“I want to be the greatest player and a great person.”

His father reiterated that fact, and said he wants his son to be a “famous cricket player with good human values.”

“I’m not worried about him reaching his goals, as long as he will always be a good human being.”

This tournament is said to be a breeding ground for the Black Caps, opening doors for more opportunities for all competitors.

The 15th U-19 Cricket World Cup officially kicks off in South Africa, on January 19, with New Zealand’s first game on January 21.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.