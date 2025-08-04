“Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen the pictured vehicles in the Hamilton CBD area between 10pm on July 19 and 12.30am on July 20,” Clarke said.

“These are a 2024 blue Mitsubishi Outlander, a 2005 grey Nissan Teana and a 2004 gold Toyota Prius.

“It is believed the vehicles travelled to the Cloud 9 Bar event and the occupants may have information that could greatly help our investigation.”

Police want anyone with information relating to the death of Te Pairi to ring the 105 service, quoting file number 250720/2896.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Te Pairi’s family released a statement last week saying he had been laid to rest at Tolaga Bay.

“Though his body rests, our grief does not. The ache of his absence is something words cannot carry.”

His family said he was deeply loved, and the pain of losing him is just as deep.

“His future held so much promise — he was taken from us far too soon. His passing has left a profound impact on his partner, whānau and all those who knew him.

“To everyone who stood beside us, sent messages, brought kai, travelled to be with us, or held us in prayer — we are deeply grateful.

“Whether you spoke words of comfort, sat with us in silence, or simply kept Tyreece in your thoughts, we felt your presence.

“We will never forget the kindness shown to our whānau during this time,” the statement said.

The family has asked for continued care and respect.

“Please honour Tyreece’s memory with kindness and dignity. Allow our whānau the space to grieve in peace, free from speculation and harm.

“We are working closely with the New Zealand Police and are grateful for their ongoing mahi and support.

“If you have any information, no matter how minor it may seem, come forward without delay,” the family statement read.

The public’s co-operation was vital for justice for Tyreece, they said.