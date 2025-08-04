Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen the pictured vehicle in the Hamilton CBD area between 10pm on July 19 and 12.30am on July 20.
Police investigating the alleged murder of Tyreece Te Pairi want photos or video from a hip hop event hours before the teen’s death.
The 20-year-old died in hospital early on July 20 after an incident involving two groups in central Hamilton.
Police have since arrested and charged an 18-year-old.
Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said police wanted to hear from anyone who attended a hip-hop event at Cloud 9 Bar on Hood St in Hamilton on the evening of July 19 and had photos or video recorded from the event.