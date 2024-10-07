Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Two Waikato men arrested and charged with multiple burglaries

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Waikato police said that about 3.45am a police unit sighted a vehicle of interest relating to a burglary in Te Kowhai on Sunday. Photo / File

Waikato police said that about 3.45am a police unit sighted a vehicle of interest relating to a burglary in Te Kowhai on Sunday. Photo / File

A traffic stop in the early hours in Dinsdale, Waikato, resulted in three people being arrested today.

Waikato police said that about 3.45am today a police unit sighted a vehicle of interest relating to an alleged burglary in Te Kowhai on Sunday.

Senior Sergeant Leo Belay said a traffic stop was carried out and the vehicle was stopped without issue.

He said items allegedly relating to multiple burglaries across the Waikato District were found.

“Police followed positive lines of inquiry after reviewing CCTV footage of the Te Kowhai burglary. These arrests highlight the value that CCTV provides police when investigating such offences.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Some of the allegedly stolen items recovered included car keys, passports, power tools, watches and jewellery.

All three occupants of the vehicle were arrested at the scene without incident.

“This is another good example of our staff remaining vigilant in the community, and a great example of proactive police work by frontline officers,” said Belay.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Waikato police are committed to ensuring our community is safe and we hope these arrests provide reassurance to the community.”

He said due to the amount of alleged evidence located in the vehicle, investigators would be continuing to make inquiries, to ensure the property was safely returned to the owners over the coming days.

“Identification of further victims through these inquiries will likely result in further charges being laid.”

A 43-year-old man was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today facing six charges of burglary, while a 47-year-old man was due to appear facing one charge of burglary.

A 33-year-old man was charged with possessing a drug utensil and was remanded on bail to reappear at a later date.


Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News