Waikato police said that about 3.45am a police unit sighted a vehicle of interest relating to a burglary in Te Kowhai on Sunday. Photo / File

Waikato police said that about 3.45am a police unit sighted a vehicle of interest relating to a burglary in Te Kowhai on Sunday. Photo / File

A traffic stop in the early hours in Dinsdale, Waikato, resulted in three people being arrested today.

Waikato police said that about 3.45am today a police unit sighted a vehicle of interest relating to an alleged burglary in Te Kowhai on Sunday.

Senior Sergeant Leo Belay said a traffic stop was carried out and the vehicle was stopped without issue.

He said items allegedly relating to multiple burglaries across the Waikato District were found.

“Police followed positive lines of inquiry after reviewing CCTV footage of the Te Kowhai burglary. These arrests highlight the value that CCTV provides police when investigating such offences.”