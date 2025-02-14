Advertisement
Home / Waikato News

Two people in custody after pursuit across Waikato

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

Police are praising members of the public for helping officers track a fleeing driver in the Waikato today. Photo / NZME

  • Police praised the public for helping track a fleeing vehicle around Waikato areas.
  • Tyre deflation devices were deployed, leading to a low-speed pursuit and arrest in Hamilton.
  • A 33-year-old man faces charges; a 30-year-old woman is assisting with inquiries.

Police are praising members of the public for helping officers track a fleeing vehicle around Waikato today.

At about 11am, police received reports of a Subaru driving dangerously and overtaking vehicles through Te Kūiti roadworks.

After being located and signalled to stop, the vehicle fled but was not pursued. Police said it then continued to drive “in a dangerous manner” on State Highway 3 towards Hamilton, where more members of the public called to report its “erratic driving”.

“These updates of the vehicle’s location greatly assisted the police response, by allowing resources to be deployed ahead of the offending vehicle,” said Waikato district police shift commander Senior Sergeant Leo Belay.

The vehicle was then sighted near Te Awamutu, where it was followed towards the town by an unmarked police unit.

Tyre deflation devices (TDDs) were successfully deployed in Ōhaupō, which slowed the vehicle as it approached Hamilton Airport.

The vehicle continued toward Glenview in Hamilton, where TDDs were successfully deployed a further four times in quick succession.

Police then engaged in a low-speed pursuit of the vehicle into Hamilton.

“The offending vehicle was eventually stopped on Tristram St in Hamilton by utilising a tactical vehicle intervention,” Belay said.

“Two people were taken into police custody without further incident.”

A 33-year-old man from New Plymouth will appear tomorrow in the Hamilton District Court on charges of dangerous driving, aggravated failure to stop, and driving while disqualified third and subsequent.

A 30-year-old woman, also from New Plymouth, is assisting with inquiries.

“This event demonstrates the importance of reporting dangerous driving behaviour and the assistance it provides to police in investigating and holding offenders accountable for their actions,” police said.

“We want to thank all those people who called us, allowing frontline officers across the district to carry out excellent work that keeps the community safe.”

