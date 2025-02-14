“These updates of the vehicle’s location greatly assisted the police response, by allowing resources to be deployed ahead of the offending vehicle,” said Waikato district police shift commander Senior Sergeant Leo Belay.

The vehicle was then sighted near Te Awamutu, where it was followed towards the town by an unmarked police unit.

Tyre deflation devices (TDDs) were successfully deployed in Ōhaupō, which slowed the vehicle as it approached Hamilton Airport.

The vehicle continued toward Glenview in Hamilton, where TDDs were successfully deployed a further four times in quick succession.

Police then engaged in a low-speed pursuit of the vehicle into Hamilton.

“The offending vehicle was eventually stopped on Tristram St in Hamilton by utilising a tactical vehicle intervention,” Belay said.

“Two people were taken into police custody without further incident.”

A 33-year-old man from New Plymouth will appear tomorrow in the Hamilton District Court on charges of dangerous driving, aggravated failure to stop, and driving while disqualified third and subsequent.

A 30-year-old woman, also from New Plymouth, is assisting with inquiries.

“This event demonstrates the importance of reporting dangerous driving behaviour and the assistance it provides to police in investigating and holding offenders accountable for their actions,” police said.

“We want to thank all those people who called us, allowing frontline officers across the district to carry out excellent work that keeps the community safe.”