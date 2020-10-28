Two designers recognised in Waikato regional architecture awards

The judges said the effect is of a beautifully proportioned fortress, with a narrow slot to observe those arriving. Photo / Amanda Aitken

Two architectural designers from the Waikato region received recognition for their work at the 2020 Waikato ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards.

Lee Turner, of Turner Road Architecture took out the award for best Residential New Home Over 300m2 and Dean Baldock of The Architecture People was the winner of the Waikato Resene Colour in Design Award and received a Commended Award in the Residential Alterations and Additions category.

Turner's "Karapiro Lake House" is a lean, low-profile home that sprawls above Lake Karapiro in the foothills of Maungatautari Mountain in Cambridge. The home was designed to provide a peaceful, tranquil lifestyle on the shores of the lake, with the owners wanting a home that was sympathetic to its surroundings.

Long and slender in plan, this house slides into the hillside along the edge of Lake Karapiro and under the ridgeline Maungatautari. Photo / Amanda Aitken

"Our clients were moving from the big smoke to enjoy a more peaceful life on the lake, so the design brief was centred on their desire for an easy living, tranquil dwelling which embraced the dramatic water views.

"The resulting long, low-slung home was constructed with raw textures and materials and a palette of colours drawn from nature, to reflect the hillside backdrop and provide minimal visual disruption to its lake side environment," said Turner.

Judges said the drama of the home is all in the entry.

"The entry is a long wall of heavy fair-faced precast concrete panels, broken by a horizontal band of glazing and band-sawn cedar slats, and punctured by a filigree steel gate that allows glimpses into the patio behind. The effect is of a beautifully proportioned fortress, with a narrow slot to observe those arriving. The front door is positioned between this main facade and a parallel concrete wall.

The "fortified" effect is intensified by the entry, which requires slipping in sideways between these two walls," said the judging panel.

Dean Baldock of The Architecture People received the Waikato Region Resene Colour in Design Award and a Commended Award in the Residential Alterations and Additions category for his "Cook St Residence".

With a boardwalk connection to the street and a darkly clad exterior, the three-bedroom, one-bathroom Hamilton home is testament to what can be achieved through good design process and a big vision.

Judges said the work was a great example of contemporary depths, smooth contrasts and industrial decor that work together to create a space that is approachable and inviting.

"Repetition has been used to create cohesiveness throughout the home with brooding, deep hues being used inside and out."

Gregory Watts, CEO of Architectural Designers New Zealand says the annual awards are an essential part of New Zealand's architectural design calendar.

"The winners are testament to the incredible talent and depth of experience that we have in our Waikato architectural design community. We do not have to accept second best when it comes to pushing design boundaries.

"This year's standard of entries was exceptional. Congratulations to our Waikato winners," said Watts.

The ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards regional winners are announced from October to November, and the National Awards Gala will be held on Friday November 20 in Auckland.

From the lakeside, the building's laidback silhouette blends seamlessly into its natural surroundings. Photo / Amanda Aitken

