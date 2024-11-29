The detour would add about 50km to the journey or an additional 34 minutes.

“We do not take road closures lightly, but by closing this section completely from 13 January, NZTA and contractors are able to complete the work more efficiently and safely. We can use more invasive construction methodology, which would not be possible under stop/go traffic management – meaning SH1 will be quickly brought up to a higher standard.”

Brady said if the work was done under stop/go management, motorists would experience at least eight weeks of disruption each year, over the next four summers, including a full closure for the bridge deck replacement.

“As well as fewer disruptive delays for motorists navigating temporary traffic management at numerous sites, it also means we can attend to other maintenance work such as upgrading drainage, clearing vegetation, and improving signage and road markings.”

NZTA would rebuild or repair 16 lane kilometres, and replace the deck on the Mangatoetoenui Bridge, 23km south of Rangipō.

“Combining this deck replacement with the maintenance and rebuilding work is an efficiency win for everyone.”

More information will be available as soon as the detours are finalised, but it is likely that motorists will be detoured on SH41, SH47, SH4, SH49 and back to SH1. The detour will add about 30 minutes to people’s journeys.

”It’s not unfamiliar to regular road users in this area, as this is the detour we use every time we do full closures of the Desert Road,” Brady said.

State Highway 46 will be open to give access to residents, businesses, and those undertaking recreational activities in that area, but there will be no thoroughfare to or from SH1.

”NZTA is working with the freight industry and local councils throughout this project. We are also working with iwi, businesses including tourism organisations, and local freight companies, and residents, to understand the impacts potential closures and detours will have.”

Nightworks will be required to lay the final seal. Timing is to be confirmed.

This work forms part of the government’s $2.07 billion investment into road and drainage renewal and maintenance across 2024-27 via the State Highway Pothole Prevention fund.

SH1 Tūrangi to Waiouru will be closed from January 13, 2025, to reduce the impact on people’s summer journeys.