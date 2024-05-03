NZ's first case of an international sporting rep diagnosed with CTE, Lachie Jones inquest and Princess Charlotte turns nine in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Nine stolen firearms, a large quantity of ammunition, drugs and stolen property have been recovered in a police raid on a Mongrel Mob-linked property.

Three men have been arrested and are facing charges.

Organised crime and tactical crime teams from Taupō Police executed a search warrant at a Tūrangi property with links to the Mongrel Mob yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Paul Meharry said cultivation equipment was also seized from the property during the warrant.

Police also recovered stolen construction equipment, chainsaws, a Yamaha motocross bike and other property; a large majority has since been returned to its rightful owners.

“We don’t want drugs in our community or guns in the hands of gang members – we want to send a clear signal that we will disrupt this kind of criminal activity, which only harms people,” Meharry said.

“The Taupō organised crime team has had a strong focus on disrupting criminal activity in Tūrangi, and disrupting the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the community.

“The community doesn’t want this offending here, and neither do we. This operation shows the importance of this work. It’s a good day when we get firearms out of the hands of criminals, and it makes us all safer.”

Police have charged an 18-year-old man with burglary, while a 35-year-old woman faces drug-related charges. A 29-year-old man has been charged with three counts of receiving stolen property and drug-related charges.

Further charges are likely. All three are due to appear in the Taupō District Court on May 8.

Police urge anyone with information about illegal behaviour to report it via 105. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.