Sergeant Te Reipa Morunga spent 29 years with New Zealand Police, including 19 in the Taupō and Tūrangi area.

Sergeant Te Reipa Morunga, who has been the officer in charge of Tūrangi Police Station and Tūrangi police community relations supervisor since 2022, is moving on, but not without a lot of fond memories. He penned this final write-up for the Taupō and Tūrangi Herald.

Kia ora koutou.

Two words. Thank you.

I write this with a heavy heart.

I’ve had an amazing, challenging, satisfying and often difficult 29 years in the New Zealand Police.

Of that, I’ve spent the last 19 years working in the Taupō and Tūrangi area.

To the people of this rohe, I just want to say thank you.

Thank you to the iwi and the hapū of Ngati Tūwharetoa.

To the many koros and nannies I had the privilege of having a cup of tea with, listening to the stories and history that I will never forget.

To the many partners, the NGOs which I worked with, I thank you.

Especially those in Tūrangi, Te Korowai, Pihanga and Tūwharetoa Health, Māori Women’s Refuge and the local mental health providers.

You have a passion for our community that doesn’t stop at 4pm on a Friday afternoon, so I thank you for this.

To the many volunteer groups, you are amazing. You hit well above your weight. I worked with you all, and your professionalism, dedication, and commitment to getting the job done for our community is nothing short of exceptional.

Special mention to Kathy Smallman and Stella Gordon of Safe Tūrangi, Community Patrols NZ and Neighbourhood Support. Keep going ladies, awesome work. I thank you.

To the community, I salute you.

There have been testing times; challenging yet rewarding.

It’s been trying but invigorating.

As a police officer, it’s a pleasure to work and live in a town and see the growth of our young and the lessons of the old, and that people can change for the better to enhance our community and to make it safe. I also thank you.

I need to mention two men who have been very influential and supportive in my time, especially at Tūrangi; Tangonui Kingi and Bubs Smith.

It’s so important to have good men around you, and I couldn’t have asked for any better.

The support and guidance that they’ve given me, the advice, even a bit of a kick up the bum when needed - I thank them both.

They are both exceptional men, strong men with a lot of mana, and the community should be proud to have people like Tangonui and Bubs beside them.

This week I hand back my blue uniform, my baton and my spray and start a new chapter in life.

I am heading to Queensland with my family in tow, and while I don’t have a fixed plan at the moment, I may well find myself in another blue uniform over there.

Whatever transpires, know I will always be grateful for the time I have lived, worked and served in Tūrangi and Taupō, and that this area will always have a special place in my heart.

I thank you all. Have a great 2024.

Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini. My strength is not as an individual, but as a collective.

Haere ra, whānau.

