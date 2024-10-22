“The demand is between an 860 to 900% increase to date, it’s huge.”
She said the demand comes in waves and some months they have more clients than usual, but it’s anywhere between 250 to 400 people.
The waves stem from increases in expenses from bills to holidays, school costs, medical treatments, and “just general poverty” that can leave people without food.
“When the electricity bill comes in, rates bill comes or the rent has gone out, we get more clients.”
She said rent prices had gone up so much that people were lucky to find one at $400 a week.
“Low to middle-income families [are seeking food support], employed singles who’ve never had to come before, people on sickness and unemployment benefits, homeless, pensioners, and people with no money left.
“It will keep being hard for people as the cost of living keeps going up.”
She said the biggest challenge they faced was finding the funding to keep the foodbank open and buy products for a balanced diet.
They’ve also increased staffing numbers and now have two employees and two volunteers.
“We work really hard to make sure we have the finances we need because during Covid-19 we weren’t receiving funding, and had to work hard to deliver.”