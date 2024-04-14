A family gets stuck into the Easter egg hunt in Tūrangi.

Children in Tūrangi were in for a treat this Easter weekend thanks to a group of local volunteers who organised an egg hunt.

The well-attended Great Big Tūrangi Easter Egg Hunt brought together families from across the town to look for eggs in the town centre, with a special playground-based hunt for under 5s.

Organisers described the event as “joyful and festive”, noting that it had been a “resounding success”.

In a statement, they said “The event not only provided entertainment and excitement for the kids, but it also fostered a sense of community and brought families together to celebrate the Easter holiday.”

The hunt was coordinated by Dorene Mills of Property Brokers Tūrangi, with support from Athena Anaru, Jeanie Inglis, Joise Mount, Steve Mills, and Tania Mua.

Mills said it was a true community event.

“We couldn’t have done it without the outpouring of helpers from the community.

“It makes me so proud to be a part of our Tūrangi community, truly an egg-travaganza of an event.

“We are excited to see what next Easter will look like”.

The event even featured an appearance from the Easter Bunny, and participants received plenty of goodies including chocolate, cookies and a sausage sizzle.



