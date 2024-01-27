Animal Care Tūrangi manager Stacy Lewis with two of the centre's 44 kittens; their mum is only a few months old herself.

Forty-four kittens, five cats and four dogs currently live at Animal Care Tūrangi.

They include stray littermates rescued from a farm, a baby found at the dump who needed urgent medical treatment and a tiny, pitch-black kitten who had been successfully trapped just hours before the Taupō and Tūrangi Herald arrived at the centre.

Another young cat, just a few months old herself, shares a cosy cage with two kittens of her own; she came to the rescue while heavily pregnant, but at such a young age had simply no idea how to be a mum.

Such a large number of pets waiting for their own homes might sound overwhelming, but amazingly, manager Stacy Lewis said the number of cats coming through their door is starting to decline.

Over Christmas, the centre had 53 kittens to care for, with summer being the peak time for stray and dumped litters.

“Kitten season is brutal; everyone’s trying to enjoy some downtime but you’re swamped.”

Animal Care Tūrangi's shelter on Hangarito St took in 178 cats and dogs from the small town last year.

By the end of 2023, Animal Care Tūrangi had seen 178 animals come into the centre, the vast majority kittens and cats.

In 2022, that number was 240 and in 2021, it was 340.

Lewis attributes the decline in intake to years of work on a community cat desexing programme.

Alongside the hours spent caring for the animals at the centre daily, Lewis spends large amounts of time on the free and discounted desexing scheme.

This includes applying for grants from organisations like Pelorus Trust, Paws and the New Zealand Companion Animals Trust, as well as trying to get the community on board with the programme.

That’s done through as many channels as possible, from social media to door-knocking.

Cats are the focus as the scale of the problem is greater in the region, and cat desexing is much cheaper than the same procedure for dogs.

This means Animal Care Tūrangi can use its limited funding more impactfully, Lewis said.

The latest round of funding from the NZ Companion Animals Trust means desexing can be offered to some Tūrangi whānau for free, especially those who are feeding strays and households who would otherwise find it difficult to afford the procedure for their cat.

They also oversee a routine discounted desexing programme for dogs and cats in the Tūrangi area funded by Pelorus Trust; last year 37 dogs and 272 cats were prevented from having unwanted litters thanks to the scheme.

The tidal wave of unwanted pets is still coming, she said, so there isn’t time to be complacent yet.

“In November, I turned away 70 puppies. I just can’t find homes for them.

“It’s unprecedented; this has never happened before.”

However, the purpose of the desexing programme in reducing the number of animals coming to the shelter isn’t so Lewis can hang up her hat, although she had initially retired before moving to New Zealand in 2003.

Instead, she’d like to stay focused on animals and her community, offering support and training to the public to help them with their pets.

“The goal is not to have so many animals in need so we can offer other services.”

Overall, said Lewis, desexing pets makes for happier pets and owners.

“Your cat can become pregnant and have her first litter at just four to five months of age.

“Your male kitten will start fathering litters at the same age, and after a few more months will become a smelly, spraying tomcat.

“Desexing your cats lets them lead healthier, better lives without the vet bills that come with fighting for territory or mates.

“Do the right thing; we can help.”

For more information about the pet desexing programme, call or text 027 644 0044, or email animalcareturangi@gmail.com.

Milly Fullick is a journalist based in Taupō. She joined the Taupō and Tūrangi Herald team in 2022.





