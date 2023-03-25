The Turangawaewae regatta celebrated its 128th anniversary. Photo / Waikato District Council

The historic Turangawaewae regatta celebrated its 128th anniversary last weekend with 24 waka ama teams competing at the event held near Ngāruawāhia.

The regatta also included performances by eight kapa haka groups and kai, and marked the first event since 2019.

Waikato District Council (WDC) entered a waka ama team that competed in three heats and won a silver medal in the Rangatahi division.

WDC Engagement coordinator and long-standing waka ama team member I-Jay Huriama says that for many team members, the regatta wasn’t just an opportunity to get together, have a bit of fun and compete.

“[It’s] also an opportunity to celebrate our culture, history and heritage as well. It was a fantastic day filled with cultural celebration and good vibes – all with a bit of friendly competition of course,” Huriama says.

The WDC team beat the teams of ACC, Te Wharekura o Kirikiriroa, Lumbercorp and Tu Oho Mai to get through to the finals where they faced teams from Papakainga and The Ministry of Education.

The Turangawaewae Regatta is the second oldest regatta in Aotearoa New Zealand. It was first held in 1894, organised by the Ngāruawāhia community to promote and encourage aquatic sports and the preservation of Māori river activities and customs.

The event now attracts thousands of spectators and participants to the Turangawaewae marae every year.

Huriama says the council’s “mahi whānau” are “incredibly proud” of and humbled by the placement.

“We’ll be back in 2024 and we’re hungrier than ever to go for that gold.”

The WDC waka ama competitor’s support club included WDC councillors and staff who manned the barbeque to get 400 sausages sizzling for those in attendance - all sausages were snapped up before lunchtime.

