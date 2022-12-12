Community event ensures the real message of Christmas - being kind and connecting with others - continues to be spread during these tough times. Photo / Dana Foley

Hamilton’s unique festive tradition Trees at The Meteor is back with over 70 individual and inventive interpretations of the iconic Christmas tree and are open for public viewing again from Wednesday, December 14 until Saturday, December 17.

The event celebrates the creative and inspiring ideas of local individuals and groups from Kirikiriroa.

“It’s great to grow Trees at The Meteor again this year. The community has shown immense support, we have 71 awesome creations on display, made from diverse materials from paper-mâché, wool, cake, and even face masks,” says The Meteor Theatre’s general manager Deborah Nudds.

“We’ve seen the excitement in people and families coming so far and hope to welcome many more over this last week of the event. Most of the Trees at The Meteor traditions are still here, with a free hot chocolate or coffee at the end and the chance to take an awesome awkward family photo to capture the moment!”

A key end-of-year event for 15 years, Trees at The Meteor was originally created by local group Incedo, as a celebration of compassion not consumption at Christmas. After taking a break in 2021, The Meteor Theatre team revived this community event, ensuring that the real message of Christmas - being kind and connecting with others not just spending money, continues to be spread during these tough times.

An affordable and fun outing for the family, entry is $20 for a whānau of four and $7 for an individual.

Traditional Trees at The Meteor experiences remain, such as voting for your favourite tree and screen-printing on your upcycled T-shirt while you travel the Christmas Forest.

Screen printing requires a small foodbank donation and/or a gold coin in exchange.

All donations will go to Te Whānau Pūtahi Community Centre to help them support those who will be struggling through this Christmas period.

With hundreds of creators and volunteers involved, and thousands of people through the doors every year, Trees at The Meteor is a massive undertaking.

Every night requires a team of dedicated volunteers to give up their time to ensure it is the successful community event that it has always been.

“The level of commitment required is huge and it’s no mean feat, but it’s so worth it to have such an amazing event running for our community. Trees at The Meteor fully embraces the Kaupapa of ‘He waka eke noa’, we’re all in this together,” says The Meteor Theatre’s front-of-house manager Benny Marama.

The Meteor team hope to encourage the community to continue to experience the joy and connection of Trees at The Meteor, sharing in the spirit of compassion, connection, and kindness we can spread around Kirikiriroa this Christmas season.

For more information about, visit www.treesatmeteor.co.nz

● Trees at The Meteor runs December 14 to 17, from 6pm to 9pm (3pm to 9pm weekends).