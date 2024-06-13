Contractors have been working to clear the site since Monday.

Contractors have been working to clear the site since Monday.

A tree root weighing more than 20 tonnes had contractors stumped for a while, holding up traffic along a stretch of State Highway 25 that connects Thames to the Coromandel.

A spokeswoman for NZTA Waka Kotahi said contractors had removed the tree root by Thursday morning, but there were still some reviews of the slope that needed to be completed.

Contractors were still clearing debris from a new slip, including tree roots, after a large tree fell 30 metres down the bank blocking the road for most of Monday.

The existing stop/go had been extended to incorporate the new slip location.

“In terms of the new slip, we have removed the tree root, which weighed over 20 tonnes, but there are still some reviews of the slope that need to be completed,” the spokeswoman said.

Today, a helicopter was scheduled to be on site to remove equipment and stores from the top of the site which would mean a series of road closures so the helicopter could operate safely.

With much of the work being done from the top of the sheer slip-face, helicopters had been used regularly to help clear vegetation and deliver supplies and equipment to the top of the worksite.

Ongoing works on SH25, 500 metres from the main recovery site at Ruamahunga, continue as the highway is anticipated to open to two lanes by the end of June following works which got underway in October 2023.

Since major repair works began on the stretch of highway in October, contractors had removed an estimated 2500 tonnes of material from the slope predominantly by hand.

They had installed more than 500 soil nails and approximately 1500 square metres of mesh, NZTA said.

The tree root, weighing more than 20 tonnes has been removed but there are still some reviews of the slope that need to be completed.

While the new slip had not impacted scheduled plans, wet weather expected later this week could impact work progress, the agency said.

“The team is working as quickly as possible and may require some short road closures so this work can be done safely.”

“We are using different teams on both jobs; we’ve extended the temporary traffic management which is mainly stop/go to cover both sites, as they’re within approximately 500 metres of each other.

Road closures are ongoing.

“Once work at both sites is completed, the road through this area, which has operated as a single lane since October 2023, will be restored to two lanes.

“This is expected to be within the next two weeks, but extended poor weather may impact this; further temporary lane closures may be needed from time to time to accommodate additional works in this area.”

While there were still some minor finishing touches to be completed, major works of clearing debris, installing soil nails and netting was now largely completed.











