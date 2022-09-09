The Minister for Conservation, Kiri Allan, and Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate visited Mangaiti Gully in April to see the ongoing work to restore the area's native flora. Photo / Supplied

Looking for something different to do this weekend?

To celebrate Conservation Week, Hamilton City Council has created treasure hunt maps for five of Hamilton's special gullies and natural areas.

The council is encouraging everyone to slow down, look up and connect with nature for Conservation Week which runs until Sunday.

Hamilton's natural areas are taonga (treasures) for the whole city to enjoy and care for. Under the Nature in the City programme, the council aims to restore native vegetation cover from two per cent to 10 per cent by 2050.

The challenge is to take a walk through one of these spaces and find all the treasures on the map. From roosting ruru to rare plants, there is plenty to see if you know what to look for.

There are treasure maps for:

● Mangaiti Gully

● Jubilee Park/Te Papanui

● Hammond Park

● Donny Park/Kukutāruhe Gully

● AJ Seeley Gully.

"To reach our goal of restoring nature in the city, we need everyone's help," said Matt Vare, Programme Manager.

"Take your kids, your whānau, your friends, and go enjoy these special spaces. By connecting with them, we hope Hamiltonians will see how important these places are and get excited about protecting them."

For those who want a more hands on approach to Conservation Week, there are plenty of opportunities to get your hands dirty and help with restoration in your neighbourhood.

There are several community groups across the city working tirelessly to restore their slice of paradise, and the council always welcomes volunteers to take part in restoration projects.