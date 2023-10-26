Leo Jecentho and his sheep dog Tess. They will be competing in the Trans-Tasman Sheep Dog Trial.

Waikato farmer Leo Jecentho and his heading dog Tess are hoping to sweep New Zealand and Australia off their feet and paws as they compete in the Trans-Tasman Sheep Dog Trial Test series in Ashburton today.

Jecentho and Tess are part of the New Zealand team of eight which is hoping to take home the Wayleggo Cup this year - it’s currently in the hands of the Australian team.

Jecentho, who runs a sheep and beef farm in Waingaro, is taking part in the transtasman competition for the first time.

He and his four-legged companion were selected for the New Zealand team after winning the short heading category at the North Island Championships in May.

He said he was “ecstatic” about the new challenge today, but also competed for his best friend and mentor Merv Cameron.

“[Merv] passed away just before the competition in May and the last words he said to me were ‘Go out and win it’. He passed away a few hours later.”

Jecentho and Tess have been training for the transtasman event for almost five months, but it was different training without Merv.

“It’s been hard not having him in my corner this time round, but I’m going to [compete] for us and our country.”

When asked how Tess has held up with training so far, Jecentho said “Tess loves the training and she loves working anyway, she’s a real keen dog”.

The annual Trans-Tasman Sheep Dog Trial Test Series has been held since 1985, but today’s event was the first one held in New Zealand in four years.

New Zealand has won the Wayleggo Cup 21 times.

This year’s New Zealand team is captained by Neil Evans and Tess from Canterbury. Jecentho and Tess are competing alongside them, Brian Dickison and Jake from Southland, Ian Stevenson and Zac from Canterbury. Lloyd Smith and Ted from Otago are starting as a reserve duo.

The trial is a sports competition testing the working abilities of herding breeds dogs. Each of the competing dogs has to complete a special course within 15 minutes.

New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association president Pat Coogan said the event was writing history this year.

“For the first time, we also have a female representative. Pip Flower and her dog Flowers Fang will be competing as part of the Australian team.”

The Trans-Tasman Sheep Dog Trial Test series is sponsored by Nestle Purina and will be held for two days at the Ashburton A & P Association showgrounds, from 3.30pm today.

