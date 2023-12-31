Inside the Classics Museum in Hamilton. Photo / Hamilton Waikato Tourism

Holidaymakers to the Waikato region might have been imagining sunny beach trips with the family and careless afternoons spent playing cricket, but the weather hasn’t always played ball this Christmas and New Year.

Although drier weather is on the horizon, we’ve rounded up eight rainy-day activities to keep the family entertained around the region.

Check out the classics

If your kids are future petrolheads in the making, then the Classics Museum in Dinsdale, Hamilton, is the place to be. There are more than 100 classic cars on display, from a tiny three-wheeled car called the Messerschmitt to a Bugatti that’s one of only three of its kind ever made. You can grab lunch on-site in their 1950s-themed diner that’s entered via a 13m-tall replica jukebox.

Open 8pm to 3pm daily. Family ticket (two adults and two children) $40, see website for details.

See some funky, cultural crochet

Museums are always a good bet on a wet day, and Waikato Museum in Hamilton is currently home to an exhibit that will brighten anyone’s day. Wharenui Harikoa (House of Joy) by Lissy and Rudi Robinson-Cole is a fluro, crocheted wharenui (meeting house) that’s sure to intrigue and delight. Take your shoes off at the door and be amazed.

Open 10am to 5pm daily. Free entry- see Waikato Museum’s website for details and tikanga (etiquette) information.

Be amazed at the pristine native bush in Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Embrace the rain in nature

If the tamariki don’t mind getting a bit wet, then there’s heaps to see at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, 35 minutes from Cambridge. There are several easy walking tracks in this predator-proof sanctuary full of native bush; ask about the activity trails at the visitor centre for added fun. Let the towering tawa and rimu trees keep the worst of the rain off as you search for kākā, wētā and more.

Open 9am to 4pm daily. Family ticket (up to two adults and three children) $65, see website for booking information.

Bounce the day away

The folk at Bounce Taupō might have had a clue about the wet weather over the festive season, as they’ve organised a daily bounce party on their giant ‘jumpernaut’ castle. Best of all, it’s indoors at the Events Centre at AC Baths.

Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm, except January 1. Tickets from $10 per hour, see Facebook for details.





Some of the hands-on activities at Te Awamutu Space Centre. Photo / Dean Taylor

Go to space

The Te Awamutu Space Centre is a classic destination for a reason (even if it is, somewhat confusingly, in nearby Kihikihi). With memorabilia, interactive displays and even a virtual reality experience, the whole family will walk away with new knowledge about our universe.

Bookings available daily, 9am to 3pm. Adult tickets $12, children aged 3-17 $8, infants free. Book in advance online via Te Awamutu Space Centre’s website.

The fun starts at Hamilton Central Library before you even get inside, thanks to colourful murals. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Hit the books

Sometimes, keeping it simple is best, and there’s a quiet joy in exploring a local library. Most libraries allow visitors to become members, and it’s easy to sign up the family if you live in the district, too. Spend an hour going through the collections to hunt down a fun new book to share with the rest of the whānau, and share your finds together at the end.

Free, opening times vary by library. See council websites for details on opening hours and locations throughout the Waikato, Hamilton and Taupō District areas.

Escape the rain

Escape rooms can be a great team-building activity for parents, older children and wider whanau. Confinement have branches in Taupō and Hamilton, and offer a variety of themed rooms; chat with staff to find one that will be appropriate for the whole family. Work together to make it out on time!

Adult prices from $35, children 5-8 years from $10. See Confinement’s website for opening hours and details about their Hamilton and Taupō escape rooms.

The Landing Lake Taupō is guaranteed to keep everyone entertained. Photo / Abby Dance

Do it all

Where do you go if your kids want to bowl, but others want a VR experience? The Landing in Taupō has it all covered. With ten pin bowling, a trampoline park, an indoor playground, arcade games, cafes and even outdoor options in the form of a ninja course and mini golf, there really is something for everyone. Maybe save the Suga Mumma’s icecream until after the bouncing, though.

Prices and opening hours vary by activity, with bowling $15 per game. See the Landing’s website for details.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



