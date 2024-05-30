Thousands turn out for Budget Day protests, Kiwis left in the dark amid widespread power outages and jurors deliberate as Donald Trump’s trial. Video / NZHerald / AP

Tokoroa police want to hear from a man they believe can help them investigate the theft of a blue ATV Yamaha Viking.

The ATV was stolen from a vehicle dealer’s yard in Tokoroa just after 4pm on Tuesday.

The thief crashed the ATV through a fence and then fled.

After the theft, police released a photo of a man in dark clothing to the media.

Detective Sergeant Neale Saunders said police want to hear from the man in the photo.

“We believe they can assist police with investigations.”

Saunders said the ATV had been seen driving down Baird Rd and the northern streets of Tokoroa before going to the Matarawa Stream Reserve on Wednesday morning.

“Police would like to talk to anyone who has seen the pictured vehicle in the last two days, as well as anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage where the vehicle can be seen,” Saunders said.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 105, or reporting online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report”, and reference file number 240529/0174.

The news comes after police reported a spike in burglaries and vehicle crime in Tokoroa over the weekend.

Saunders said the majority of crimes occurred the night of Sunday, May 26, in the northern streets of Tokoroa.

“Three vehicles were stolen overnight - a purple Mitsubishi Galant from Kensington St at around 12am, a blue and white Yamaha YZF450 motocross bike from Belgravia Place, and a white Mazda Demio from Tasman Drive that was located at the intersection of Baird Rd and Old Taupo Rd around 11pm,” Saunders said.

“Multiple other vehicles were also broken into on the Kauri, Karaka, and Phillip Sts.”

This ATV Yamaha Viking was stolen from a dealer's yard in Tokoroa just after 4pm on Tuesday.

Tokoroa police urge locals to be vigilant and secure their vehicles off-street if possible, and to call 111 immediately if they see any suspicious behaviour.

Saunders said police would like to hear from anyone who may have information on this distinctive motorcycle or the other vehicles, or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of these incidents.

“You can report information to police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ with the reference file number 240527/3679.”

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.