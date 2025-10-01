Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Tokoroa plywood mill closure adds to South Waikato job losses after Kinleith

Tom Eley
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read

The pine man sculpture in Tokoroa, created in 2004, symbolises the important role the forestry industry played for the district for a long time. This might now change after Carter Holt Harvey told staff on Tuesday afternoon that 119 jobs would go. Photo / Maryana Garcia

The pine man sculpture in Tokoroa, created in 2004, symbolises the important role the forestry industry played for the district for a long time. This might now change after Carter Holt Harvey told staff on Tuesday afternoon that 119 jobs would go. Photo / Maryana Garcia

South Waikato has rallied behind Carter Holt Harvey workers after the company confirmed it would close its Tokoroa plywood plant in November.

The news of the closure comes after Oji Fibre Solutions ceased paper production at Kinleith Mill in July to focus on pulp, resulting in 130 job losses.

Carter

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save