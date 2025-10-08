Around 15 to 30 students help out each morning.

“I believe every student deserves a good start to their day – not just with food but with connection, kindness and a sense of belonging,” Miller said.

“Even a little hot Milo and Weet-Bix in the morning can really change someone’s day,” Booyse said.

The breakfast club is part of KickStart Breakfast, a partnership between Fonterra, Sanitarium, and the Ministry of Social Development.

The programme provides free Anchor milk and Weet-Bix to more than 44,000 students in more than 1500 schools across Aotearoa.

Teacher-in-charge Sanjeena Chandra said the Tokoroa students had turned a simple initiative into something special.

“Our student volunteers foster a strong culture of care, respect and belonging. Everyone feels welcome to grab a bite to eat and something to drink, free from judgment,” she said.

The results speak for themselves.

A 2024 Ākina Foundation evaluation of KickStart Breakfast found schools nationwide reported improved behaviour, stronger attendance and better focus in class.

Teachers also said it reduced morning stress for families and helped create calmer, happier classrooms.

Since launching in 2009, the programme has served more than 75 million breakfasts nationwide.

It began in decile 1-4 schools and, with government support in 2013, expanded to reach all New Zealand schools that wish to join.

In the Waikato region alone, 193 schools are now part of KickStart Breakfast.

For the Tokoroa High volunteers, the lessons extend far beyond the kitchen.

“I’ve grown so much in my interpersonal skills, leadership and empathy,” Miller said.

“We now have a student volunteer army who are on board and helping.”

Chandra said many students now saw breakfast at school as part of their daily routine rather than a sign of hardship.

“It’s become normalised in the best possible way,” she said.

“Students come in, have kai, and start their day together. There’s no stigma, just aroha.”

Fonterra’s head of community partnerships, Casey Thomas, told the New Zealand Herald earlier this year that the programme’s strength lay in community ownership.

“Schools like Tokoroa High show how much impact students can have when they take the lead. It’s about empowerment as much as it’s about nutrition.”

Tom Eley is a multimedia journalist at the Waikato Herald. He previously worked for the Weekend Sun and Sunlive.