The Southeast Asia commemorative bar leaner at the Tokaanu-Tūrangi RSA.

There are sure to be plenty of stories told over the impressive new bar leaner unveiled at the Tokaanu-Tūrangi RSA, to recognise Southeast Asia returned service people.

The stunning matai bench top incorporates SE Asia medals and campaign badges and is then finished in a resin finish to ensure it can be appreciated for years to come.

Graham and Jacqueline Sharp, from Sharp Kitchens in Taupō, donated their services in making the leaner and Vietnam veteran Danny Edwards donated the wood.

Funding for the rest of the materials came from raffles, firewood sales and donations by members, families and the public.

Malaya veteran Rex Anderson and Mark Willis NZOM, a SE Asia veteran, were the movers and shakers behind the fundraising. SE Asian veteran Duncan McKenzie donated the firewood which raised the bulk of the funds.

Reverend Lorraine Asher Waru was on hand to bless it, along with a great turnout by RSA members on the day.

Mark Willis (left) with former Defence Minister Mark Burton at the unveiling of the Southeast Asia commemorative bar leaner at the Tokaanu-Tūrangi RSA.

Former Defence Minister Mark Burton, and other special guests, spoke about the service of those who served in SE Asia.

“The work of the men and women of the NZDF is admired by other countries, for their contribution not only in Southeast Asia, but in so many parts of the world,” Burton said.

Major Suzanne Carter, who served in Afghanistan and Timor, and received the New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration for her work in Afghanistan, spoke about the huge contribution NZ nurses make worldwide in the New Zealand Defence Force.

There were also a number of widows in attendance, who wore their late husbands’ medals.

Anderson, who served in Borneo, said there were quite a few members of the Tokaanu-Tūrangi RSA who had served in Southeast Asia during the 60s, in the Army, Navy and Air Force and the array of medals incorporated into the table top reflected that.

He said it was already getting plenty of use.

Major Suzanne Carter (right) and former NZ Defence Force nurse Dale Thorby at the unveiling of the South East Asia commemorative bar leaner at the Tokaanu-Tūrangi RSA.

“A few good stories go over it. The other thing is you tell a few stories and they get exaggerated a bit but it doesn’t matter. We have a lot of laughs and that’s the main thing.

“We look at the good times and they make up for the bad times.”

The Tokaanu-Tūrangi RSA welcomes members from other clubs and new members from the wider Taupō District are welcome to join the club.











