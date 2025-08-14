Advertisement
Toi-Ohomai South Waikato closure: Taskforce to explore education solutions

Danielle Zollickhofer
By
Waikato News Director & Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

The South Waikato Trades Training Centre Pukenga Rau in Tokoroa.

A dedicated task force is exploring education and workforce needs in the South Waikato District, following the proposed closure of Toi-Ohomai‘s Tokoroa campus.

The task force, set up by South Waikato District Council, would analyse data to ensure the training opportunities on offer meet the needs of the district’s employers

