Petley said he was “neutral towards the whole thing” but agreed that having a Starbucks and Burger King in town would change things.

“I’m open-minded about it. The reality is that nothing is like it used to be last week,” Petley told the Waikato Herald.

“I’ve lived in Tīrau, my wife and I owned a business there several years ago, and a lot has changed since then.

“Part of the uniqueness was the antique shops and the hotel was open then.

“These [antique] shops are not there anymore.

“Anything that happens in the district is gonna change over time ... it’s part of life.”

However, Petley said people’s concerns were valid and it would be a shame to see Tīrau change “drastically”.

He believed the Starbucks and Burger King development would not be a drastic change and it could be “uplifting” for the town.

South Waikato Mayor Gary Petley. Photo / South Waikato District Council

“We had assurance that the majority of staff will be sourced locally which is uplifting, considering the lost jobs [in the district] in recent months.”

In response to concerns about the development’s impact on local cafes, Petley said they had different audiences as the fast-food offering would not appeal to everyone.

He also said there were only a few options for getting a meal in Tīrau after 3.30pm.

“Those who want to stop in Tīrau will always stop.

“Let’s wait and see. It may not be as bad as what [some] people think.

Tīrau is located on SH1. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

“Let’s embrace the opportunities that come with it, especially in regards to employment.”

Local resident Geoff Poole, who previously launched a petition against the proposal, said he was disappointed.

“I certainly won’t be celebrating,” he told the Waikato Herald.

However, he said he was “at peace” with the decision and wouldn’t take legal action or protest the decision.

“We did everything we could, we spoke up.

“I just feel sorry for the local businesses that are going to be affected by it [the development].”

An artist rendering of what the proposed Tirau Starbucks and Burger King development could look like.

Tīrau Ward councillor Kerry Purdy said there had been “a range of passionate opinions” about the development that were considered during the submission period.

“I have heard from more people in favour of the application than against.”

She said she hadn’t heard of anyone wanting to appeal.

“[It’s] now a wait and see if there is an appeal. As Tīrau Ward councillor, I will be watching along with everyone else and waiting to see what happens.”

She wouldn’t share her personal view on the development yet.

“Until the application process is complete, including the appeal timeframe, I won’t give my views as I’d hate to be the cause of an expensive judicial review.”

In 2023, Tahua Properties Limited, a New Zealand retail and hospitality investment company that operates Starbucks New Zealand, Burger King New Zealand and Popeyes New Zealand, applied for a resource consent from South Waikato District Council.

The application was publicly notified in June last year.

The independent commissioners granted resource consent, with conditions on October 10.

The conditions include the restriction of operating hours to between 5am and 11pm, instead of the proposed 5am to 2am.

Lit-up signs must be turned off at 11pm and a speed hump and pedestrian priority markings must be included.

Other conditions include the consideration of school hours during construction, restrictions on lighting and signs, landscaping and waste management.

Danielle Zollickhofer is the Waikato news director and a multimedia journalist at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.