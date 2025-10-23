Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Tīrau Starbucks and Burger King: Mayor says development ‘may not be as bad as people think’

Danielle Zollickhofer
Waikato News Director & Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

An artist rendering of what the proposed Starbucks in Tīrau could look like.

An artist rendering of what the proposed Starbucks in Tīrau could look like.

South Waikato mayor Gary Petley suggests locals “wait and see” when it comes to a Starbucks and Burger King development in Tīrau, saying its impact might not be as bad as some anticipate.

A panel of two independent commissioners, chairman Dave Serjeant and Ian Munro, this month granted Tahua Properties

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save