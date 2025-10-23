An artist rendering of what the proposed Starbucks in Tīrau could look like.
South Waikato mayor Gary Petley suggests locals “wait and see” when it comes to a Starbucks and Burger King development in Tīrau, saying its impact might not be as bad as some anticipate.
A panel of two independent commissioners, chairman Dave Serjeant and Ian Munro, this month granted Tahua PropertiesLimited a resource consent to operate the two chain outlets with drive-through facilities with conditions.
There is now a 15 working-day period, which ends at the end of October, in which appeals can be lodged with the Environment Court.
Since the application was launched in 2023, public opinion on the development has been split.
During the public consultation process last year, 148 submissions were received, of which 39 were in support, five were neutral and 104 were in opposition.
In 2023, Tahua Properties Limited, a New Zealand retail and hospitality investment company that operates Starbucks New Zealand, Burger King New Zealand and Popeyes New Zealand, applied for a resource consent from South Waikato District Council.
The application was publicly notified in June last year.
The independent commissioners granted resource consent, with conditions on October 10.
The conditions include the restriction of operating hours to between 5am and 11pm, instead of the proposed 5am to 2am.
Lit-up signs must be turned off at 11pm and a speed hump and pedestrian priority markings must be included.
Other conditions include the consideration of school hours during construction, restrictions on lighting and signs, landscaping and waste management.