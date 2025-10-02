Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Tīrau Starbucks and Burger King decision expected by late October

Danielle Zollickhofer
Waikato News Director & Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read

An artist's rendering of what the proposed Tīrau Starbucks and Burger King development could look like.

An artist's rendering of what the proposed Tīrau Starbucks and Burger King development could look like.

A decision about the controversial Tīrau Starbucks and Burger King development is looming.

South Waikato District Council said the council’s independent hearing panel held hearings in August and had since received all the necessary information.

“At this stage, we do not have a confirmed release date for the decision,” the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save